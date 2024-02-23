Karol G, Maluma, Shakira among Premio Lo Nuestro winners

1 of 3 | Karol G won nine awards at Premio Lo Nuestro. File Photo by Jason Szenes/UPI | License Photo

Feb. 23 (UPI) -- Karol G, Maluma and Shakira were among the big winners at Premio Lo Nuestro 2024. The 36th annual awards show took place Thursday at Kaseya Center in Miami, Fla. Advertisement

Premio Lo Nuestro honors the most popular Spanish-language artists and music.

This year's ceremony was hosted by Galilea Montijo, Clarissa Molina and Angélica Vale, and aired on Univisión, with many award winners announced on social media.

Karol G was the big winner of the night, taking home nine awards, including Artist of the Year, Album of the Year for Mañana Será Bonito and Female Artist of the Year.

Maluma, who was the most-nominated artist with 14 nominations, won four awards, including Pop Male Artist of the Year.

Shakira, Peso Pluma and Carin León also won four awards each.

Performers included Anitta and Bad Gyal, Natti Natasha, Yurida and Ángela Aguilar, and Carin León and Kane Brown.

