Entertainment News
March 1, 2024 / 10:56 AM

Eva Longoria teams up with Hard Rock for International Women's Month

By Dana Forsythe
Eva Longoria is joining with the Hard Rock International in March to promote the "WE ARE" initiative, supporting women's health, rights and societal issues. File Photo by Yuri Gripas/UPI
1 of 5 | Eva Longoria is joining with the Hard Rock International in March to promote the "WE ARE" initiative, supporting women's health, rights and societal issues. File Photo by Yuri Gripas/UPI | License Photo

March 1 (UPI) -- To celebrate International Women's Month, actress Eva Longoria is encouraging women to share their stories with the "WE ARE" campaign, a program to spotlight 1,000 female musicians and raise funds for women's health organizations Global Gift Foundation and Magee-Womens Research Institute.

In March, Longoria joined with Hard Rock International to announce the initiative, which spans the company's more than 300 venues across 70 countries, including hotels, casinos and live performance venues.

To honor the new partnership with Longoria, Hard Rock Cafe mixologists created new drinks using her brand, Casa Del Sol, and a limited-time menu. A portion of the proceeds from the cocktail will be provided to Magee-Womens Research Institute and the Global Gift Foundation.

Additionally, Hard Rock Hotels will showcase memorabilia from its vast collection highlighting iconic artists who have had a significant impact on women's rights including Aretha Franklin, Madonna and Janet Jackson.

"I'm thrilled to partner with Hard Rock and help spotlight all the incredible work the 'WE ARE' initiative is doing, particularly in supporting women's health, rights and societal issues," Eva Longoria said. "Whether it's International Women's Month or any day of the year, I believe that by helping women, we build strong families, which results in creating powerful communities."

Through April, guests staying at Hard Rock hotels will be able to use Sound of Your Stay, a playlist spotlighting influential women artists across a variety of genres. The program also includes features that allow guests to book vinyl record turntables, guitars and curated records.

Hard Rock Cafes will also work with Women Who Rock to present a series of both free and ticketed concerts featuring hundreds of all-female-led performances.

Longoria recently worked alongside Lin-Manuel Miranda on the film Aristotle and Dante Discover the Secrets of the Universe.

