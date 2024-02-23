Trending
Feb. 23, 2024 / 12:48 PM

SAG Awards: How to watch, what to expect

By Annie Martin
Idris Elba will open the SAG Awards ceremony. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI
1 of 5 | Idris Elba will open the SAG Awards ceremony. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Feb. 23 (UPI) -- The Screen Actors Guild Awards will return Saturday in Los Angeles.

The 30th annual SAG Awards will take place at Shrine Auditorium & Expo Hall and stream at 8 p.m. EDT on Netflix.

Idris Elba will open the ceremony, with Jennifer Aniston to present the SAG Life Achievement Award to Barbra Streisand.

Barbie and Oppenheimer lead the film nominees, while Succession tops the TV nominations.

How to watch

The SAG Awards will stream Saturday at 8 p.m. EST on Netflix.

Queer Eye star Tan France and Teen Vogue editor-in-chief Elaine Welteroth will host the official pre-show, which will stream at 7 p.m. on Netflix, YouTube and TikTok.

Participants

Luther actor Idris Elba will open the ceremony.

Friends actress Jennifer Aniston will present the SAG Life Achievement Award to singer and actress Barbra Streisand.

Other presenters include Jessica Chastain, Robert Downey Jr., Billie Eilish, America Ferrera, Brendan Fraser, Taraji P. Henson, Cillian Murphy, Issa Rae and Margot Robbie.

In addition, The Devil Wears Prada co-stars Meryl Streep, Anne Hathaway and Emily Blunt will reunite to present an award.

Nominations

Barbie and Oppenheimer lead the film nominees with four nominations each.

American Fiction and Killers of the Flower Moon both have three nominations, while The Color Purple, The Holdovers, Maestro, Nyad and Poor Things are all up for two awards.

American Fiction, Barbie, The Color Purple, Killers of the Flower Moon and Oppenheimer will compete for Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture.

Succession tops the television nominees with five nominations, followed by The Bear, The Last of Us and Ted Lasso with four nominations each. Barry, Beef and The Morning Show are all up for three awards.

The Crown, The Gilded Age, The Last of Us, The Morning Show and Succession will compete for Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series.

