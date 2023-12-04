Trending
Advertisement
Entertainment News
Dec. 4, 2023 / 8:54 AM

Queen Latifah, Billy Crystal feted at Kennedy Center Honors events

By Karen Butler
2023 Kennedy Center honorees pose for a group photo following the Medallion Ceremony of the Kennedy Center Honors at the Department of State in Washington on Saturday. Left to right, front: Renee Fleming, Billy Crystal and Dionne Warwick. Left to right, back: Queen Latifah and Barry Gibb. Photo by Ron Sachs/UPI
1 of 5 | 2023 Kennedy Center honorees pose for a group photo following the Medallion Ceremony of the Kennedy Center Honors at the Department of State in Washington on Saturday. Left to right, front: Renee Fleming, Billy Crystal and Dionne Warwick. Left to right, back: Queen Latifah and Barry Gibb. Photo by Ron Sachs/UPI | License Photo

Dec. 4 (UPI) -- 46th Kennedy Center Honorees Billy Crystal, Renée Fleming, Barry Gibb, Queen Latifah, and Dionne Warwick were feted in Washington during the weekend.

A formal dinner and medallion ceremony celebrating the artists' achievements was hosted by the U.S. State Department on Saturday.

Advertisement

The following day, U.S. President Joe Biden and his wife Jill welcomed the honorees to the White House and a gala featuring celebrity tributes and performances took place at the Kennedy Center for Performing Arts.

"As simple as it is profound, the performing arts are more than just sound and scene," Biden said.

"They reflect who we are as Americans and human beings. That is especially true for more than 200 Kennedy Center Honorees over the past 46 years, who have helped shape how we see ourselves, how we see each other and how we see our world."

A TV special with highlights from the weekend is to air on CBS on Dec. 27. Former Kennedy Center Honoree Gloria Estefan hosted the program.

"This year's slate represents an extraordinary mix of individuals who have redefined their art forms and demonstrated remarkable tenacity and authenticity in becoming an original. Each of them has explored new terrain, stretched artistic boundaries, and most importantly, committed to sharing their gifts with the world," Kennedy Center President Deborah F. Rutter said when the honorees' names were listed in June.

Advertisement

"This year we pay special tribute to the 50th anniversary of hip-hop, a uniquely American culture whose constant evolution is one of enduring relevance and impact, reflecting our society as it has grown into an international phenomenon. Hip hop has been an important, thriving art form here at the Center for a number of years; what a privilege it is to bestow an Honors to the First Lady of Hip Hop [Queen Latifah] who has inspired us along the way."

Read More

Latest Headlines

Movie review: 'Waitress: The Musical' showcases Sara Bareillis' lovable performance
Movies // 59 minutes ago
Movie review: 'Waitress: The Musical' showcases Sara Bareillis' lovable performance
LOS ANGELES, Dec. 4 (UPI) -- "Waitress: The Musical," in theaters Thursday, captures the musical adaptation of the 2007 movie with music by Sara Bareillis, who also plays the lead.
Scotty McCreery to be inducted into the Grand Ole Opry
Music // 1 hour ago
Scotty McCreery to be inducted into the Grand Ole Opry
Dec. 4 (UPI) -- "American Idol" winner and country music star Scotty McCreery was invited Sunday to become a member of the Grand Ole Opry.
Paul Mescal's 'All of Us Strangers' wins big at the British Independent Film Awards
Movies // 1 hour ago
Paul Mescal's 'All of Us Strangers' wins big at the British Independent Film Awards
Dec. 4 (UPI) -- Paul Mescal's "All of Us Strangers" was the big winner at Sunday's non-gendered British Independent Film Awards ceremony in London.
Oxford University Press names 'rizz' word of 2023
Entertainment News // 5 hours ago
Oxford University Press names 'rizz' word of 2023
Dec. 4 (UPI) -- Oxford University Press, the publisher of the Oxford English Dictionary, has named "rizz" the 2023 word of the year.
Famous birthdays for Dec. 4: Tyra Banks, Jeff Bridges
Entertainment News // 6 hours ago
Famous birthdays for Dec. 4: Tyra Banks, Jeff Bridges
Dec. 4 (UPI) -- Model Tyra Banks turns 50 and actor Jeff Bridges turns 74, among the famous birthdays for Dec. 4.
Beyonce's 'Renaissance' tops North American box office with $21M
Movies // 18 hours ago
Beyonce's 'Renaissance' tops North American box office with $21M
Dec. 3 (UPI) -- Beyonce's concert film, "Renaissance," is the No. 1 movie in North America, earning $21 million in receipts this weekend, BoxOfficeMojo.com announced Sunday.
'Supernatural' actor Mark Sheppard says he has survived 6 heart attacks
Entertainment News // 18 hours ago
'Supernatural' actor Mark Sheppard says he has survived 6 heart attacks
Dec. 3 (UPI) -- "Supernatural" alum Mark Sheppard has announced on Instagram that he recently survived multiple heart attacks.
'House of the Dragon' teaser previews bloody war between kin
TV // 22 hours ago
'House of the Dragon' teaser previews bloody war between kin
Dec. 3 (UPI) -- HBO has released the first official teaser for Season 2 of its fantasy drama, "House of the Dragon."
Emma Stone, 'SNL' mock artificial intelligence tech in entertainment
TV // 22 hours ago
Emma Stone, 'SNL' mock artificial intelligence tech in entertainment
Dec. 3 (UPI) -- Oscar-winning actress Emma Stone guest hosted "Saturday Night Live" for the fifth time this weekend.
Prime Video orders Season 3 of 'Reacher'
TV // 22 hours ago
Prime Video orders Season 3 of 'Reacher'
Dec. 3 (UPI) -- Alan Ritchson has announced on social media that his crime drama, "Reacher," is getting a third season on Prime Video.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Emma Stone, 'SNL' mock artificial intelligence tech in entertainment
Emma Stone, 'SNL' mock artificial intelligence tech in entertainment
Movie review: Emma Stone makes 'Poor Things' a sexy, surreal delight
Movie review: Emma Stone makes 'Poor Things' a sexy, surreal delight
'Obliterated' creators negotiated C. Thomas Howell's nude scene
'Obliterated' creators negotiated C. Thomas Howell's nude scene
'Ladies of the 80s' stars: Movie's sense of love, fun were real
'Ladies of the 80s' stars: Movie's sense of love, fun were real
Famous birthdays for Dec. 3: Ozzy Osbourne, Anna Chlumsky
Famous birthdays for Dec. 3: Ozzy Osbourne, Anna Chlumsky
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement