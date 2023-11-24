Stephen Graham to receive the BIFA Richard Harris Award

1 of 3 | Stephen Graham will be presented with the Richard Harris Award at the BIFAs next month. File Photo by Rune Hellestad/UPI | License Photo

Nov. 24 (UPI) -- Gangs of New York and Boardwalk Empire alum Stephen Graham is to be honored with the Richard Harris Award at the British Independent Film Awards in London on Dec. 3. "To be recognised for this year's Richard Harris award alongside the immense talent of the previous recipients, is truly humbling and overwhelming," Graham said in a statement Friday.

"I'd like to give a heartfelt thanks to BIFA and the Harris family for this acknowledgement."

Other artists who have won the prize named for the acting great -- who died in 2002 at the age of 72 -- include Samantha Morton, Riz Ahmed, Kristin Scott Thomas, Judi Dench, Vanessa Redgrave, Daniel Day-Lewis, Helena Bonham Carter, Chiwetel Ejiofor, Julie Walters, John Hurt, Emma Thompson, Jim Broadbent and Glenda Jackson.

Harris' sons Damian, Jared and Jamie explained why Graham was chosen for the distinction this year.

"Throughout his long and successful film career both at home and abroad, Stephen always brings an edge to his characters, something that our father would have appreciated very much," the family said in a joint statement.

"He is a British independent national treasure and we're delighted to present him with the Richard Harris Award this year."

Graham's other credits include This is England, The Damned United, Tinker Tailor Soldier Spy, Journey's End, Yardie, The Irishman, Rocketman and Venom: Let There Be Carnage.

Harris was known for his roles in dozens of films, including This Sporting Life, The Field, Unforgiven, Gladiator and Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone.