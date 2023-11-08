Patrick Dempsey named People's Sexiest Man Alive in 2023

1 of 5 | Patrick Dempsey was announced as People magazine's Sexiest Man Alive in 2023. File Photo by Rocco Spaziani/UPI | License Photo

Nov. 8 (UPI) -- Patrick Dempsey has been named People magazine's Sexiest Man Alive in 2023. The 57-year-old actor was announced as the new honoree during an appearance Thursday on Jimmy Kimmel Live!

Dempsey is known for playing Derek "McDreamy" Shepherd in the first 11 seasons of Grey's Anatomy. He has since starred in the series Devils and the film Bridget Jones's Baby.

"I'm just happy they made a decision, and it was me this year," the actor said on Jimmy Kimmel Live!

Dempsey added that his family "laughed" when they heard the news.

"They were like, 'No, seriously. Who is it?'" he said.

The actor is married to Jillian Dempsey and has three children, Talula, 21, and twins Sullivan and Darby, 16, with his wife.

Jason Kelce, Pedro Pascal, Timothée Chalamet, Usher, Jamie Foxx and Lenny Kravitz were also featured in the issue.

Dempsey also discussed the honor in an interview with People.

"I'm glad it's happening at this point in my life," he said. "It's nice to have the recognition, and certainly my ego takes a little bump, but it gives me the platform to use it for something positive."

In addition to acting, Dempsey is passionate about the Dempsey Center, which he founded to support cancer patients and their loved ones in the wake of his mom's death.

Dempsey will next star with Adam Driver, Penélope Cruz and Shailene Woodley in Ferrari, which opens in theaters Dec. 25.