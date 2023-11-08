Trending
Advertisement
Entertainment News
Nov. 8, 2023 / 10:14 AM

'Pretty Little Liars' actress Ashley Benson expecting first child

By Annie Martin
Ashley Benson confirmed her pregnancy while shopping for baby items. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI
1 of 5 | Ashley Benson confirmed her pregnancy while shopping for baby items. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Nov. 8 (UPI) -- Pretty Little Liars actress Ashley Benson is going to be a mom.

The 33-year-old actress is expecting her first child with her fiancé, oil heir Brandon Davis.

Advertisement

Benson confirmed her pregnancy Monday while shopping with Davis at Babylist Beverly Hills Showroom. The mom-to-be posed for photos as she and Davis added items to their registry, People reported Tuesday.

Us Weekly confirmed the news.

"She's around the four month [mark] and so excited to be a mom," a source said. "Ashley's family is also thrilled for her."

Benson and Davis confirmed their engagement in July, with Davis calling Benson the "Love of my life."

The couple were first linked in January.

Benson previously dated rapper G-Eazy and model Cara Delevingne.

The actress played Hanna Marin on Pretty Little Liars and most recently starred in the Prime Video series Wilderness.

Read More

Latest Headlines

Hannah Waddingham sings in trailer for 'Home for Christmas' special
TV // 24 minutes ago
Hannah Waddingham sings in trailer for 'Home for Christmas' special
Nov. 8 (UPI) -- "Ted Lasso" actress Hannah Waddingham will perform holiday classics with celebrity guests in the Apple TV+ special "Hannah Waddingham: Home for Christmas."
Jungkook performs 'Standing Next to You,' 'Seven' on 'Today'
Music // 45 minutes ago
Jungkook performs 'Standing Next to You,' 'Seven' on 'Today'
Nov. 8 (UPI) -- K-pop star and BTS member Jungkook performed songs from his album "Golden" on "Today."
Patrick Dempsey named People's Sexiest Man Alive in 2023
Entertainment News // 1 hour ago
Patrick Dempsey named People's Sexiest Man Alive in 2023
Nov. 8 (UPI) -- "Grey's Anatomy" and "Ferrari" actor Patrick Dempsey was announced as People magazine's Sexiest Man Alive in 2023.
Disney+ looks for a Korean action hero hit with vengeful 'Vigilante'
TV // 2 hours ago
Disney+ looks for a Korean action hero hit with vengeful 'Vigilante'
SEOUL, Nov. 8 (UPI) -- "Vigilante," a new Disney+ series from South Korea based on a popular webtoon, follows an action hero looking for vengeance played by popular star Nam Joo-hyuk.
'Air' costume designer put accurate Michael Jordan style on body double
Movies // 6 hours ago
'Air' costume designer put accurate Michael Jordan style on body double
LOS ANGELES, Nov. 8 (UPI) -- Even though "Air" never shows Michael Jordan on screen, costume designer Charlese Antoinette Jones made sure body double Damian Young dressed the part, as well as the on-screen characters.
Famous birthdays for Nov. 8: Alfre Woodard, Parker Posey
Entertainment News // 8 hours ago
Famous birthdays for Nov. 8: Alfre Woodard, Parker Posey
Nov. 8 (UPI) -- Actor Alfre Woodard turns 71 and actor Parker Posey turns 55, among the famous birthdays for Nov. 8.
'Slow Horses': Gary Oldman takes on rogue MI5 team in Season 3 trailer
TV // 23 hours ago
'Slow Horses': Gary Oldman takes on rogue MI5 team in Season 3 trailer
Nov. 7 (UPI) -- "Slow Horses," a spy thriller starring Gary Oldman, Jack Lowden and Kristin Scott Thomas, will return for a third season on Apple TV+.
'The Artful Dodger' trailer: Thomas Brodie-Sangster plays 'Oliver Twist' pickpocket
TV // 20 hours ago
'The Artful Dodger' trailer: Thomas Brodie-Sangster plays 'Oliver Twist' pickpocket
Nov. 7 (UPI) -- "The Artful Dodger," a new series based on the "Oliver Twist" character, is coming to Disney+ and Hulu.
'Shogun' teaser shows Cosmo Jarvis wash up in Japan
TV // 20 hours ago
'Shogun' teaser shows Cosmo Jarvis wash up in Japan
Nov. 7 (UPI) -- "Shōgun," a a new series starring Cosmo Jarvis, Hiroyuki Sanada and Anna Sawai, is coming to FX on Hulu.
Megan Fox addresses miscarriage in poetry book, 'GMA' interview
Entertainment News // 21 hours ago
Megan Fox addresses miscarriage in poetry book, 'GMA' interview
Nov. 7 (UPI) -- Megan Fox went public about experiencing a miscarriage while pregnant with her first child with Machine Gun Kelly.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Larsa Pippen hopes to marry Marcus Jordan, says they're 'great couple'
Larsa Pippen hopes to marry Marcus Jordan, says they're 'great couple'
Jungkook performs 'Standing Next to You' on 'Tonight Show'
Jungkook performs 'Standing Next to You' on 'Tonight Show'
'Reacher': Alan Ritchson is 'bigger' and 'badder' in Season 2 trailer
'Reacher': Alan Ritchson is 'bigger' and 'badder' in Season 2 trailer
Steven Spielberg wanted Chucky at Universal, 'Child's Play' producer says
Steven Spielberg wanted Chucky at Universal, 'Child's Play' producer says
'Cigarette Girl' is a smoldering Netflix period drama from Indonesia
'Cigarette Girl' is a smoldering Netflix period drama from Indonesia
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement