July 7, 2023 / 11:16 AM

'Pretty Little Liars' alum Ashley Benson is engaged

By Annie Martin
1/5
Ashley Benson confirmed her engagement to her boyfriend, Brandon Davis. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI
Ashley Benson confirmed her engagement to her boyfriend, Brandon Davis. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

July 7 (UPI) -- Pretty Little Liars alum Ashley Benson is engaged to be married.

The 33-year-old actress confirmed her engagement to her boyfriend, oil heir Brandon Davis, on Friday.

Benson shared a photo of her engagement ring on Instagram Stories that Davis originally posted on his own account. Davis captioned the post "Love of my life @ashleybenson."

In her re-post, Benson added the caption "My best frienddddd I love you."

Ashley Benson confirmed her engagement to her boyfriend, Brandon Davis. Photo via ashleybenson/Instagram Stories

Benson also shared a post from her friend Theresa Picciallo that gives another look at her engagement ring.

"Our babies are getting married!!!!!! @ashleybenson & @brandondavis1111, we love you both unconditionally, endlessly, forever and always. Congratulations to our best friends!" Picciallo wrote.

Ashley Benson confirmed her engagement to her boyfriend, Brandon Davis. Photo via ashleybenson/Instagram Stories

Benson and Davis, the grandson of late oil tycoon Marvin Davis, were first linked in January.

Benson previously dated rapper G-Eazy and model Cara Delevingne.

The actress is known for playing Hanna Marin on Pretty Little Liars. She will star with Jenna Coleman and Oliver Jackson-Cohen in the upcoming Prime Video series Wilderness.

