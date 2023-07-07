1/5

Ashley Benson confirmed her engagement to her boyfriend, Brandon Davis. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

July 7 (UPI) -- Pretty Little Liars alum Ashley Benson is engaged to be married. The 33-year-old actress confirmed her engagement to her boyfriend, oil heir Brandon Davis, on Friday. Advertisement

Benson shared a photo of her engagement ring on Instagram Stories that Davis originally posted on his own account. Davis captioned the post "Love of my life @ashleybenson."

In her re-post, Benson added the caption "My best frienddddd I love you."

Benson also shared a post from her friend Theresa Picciallo that gives another look at her engagement ring.

"Our babies are getting married!!!!!! @ashleybenson & @brandondavis1111, we love you both unconditionally, endlessly, forever and always. Congratulations to our best friends!" Picciallo wrote.

Benson and Davis, the grandson of late oil tycoon Marvin Davis, were first linked in January.

Benson previously dated rapper G-Eazy and model Cara Delevingne.

The actress is known for playing Hanna Marin on Pretty Little Liars. She will star with Jenna Coleman and Oliver Jackson-Cohen in the upcoming Prime Video series Wilderness.