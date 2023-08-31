Trending
Advertisement
Entertainment News
Aug. 31, 2023 / 10:42 AM

'The Matthew Shepard Story' documentary coming to ID

By Annie Martin

Aug. 31 (UPI) -- Investigation Discovery has announced a new documentary honoring the life and legacy of Matthew Shepard.

The Matthew Shepard Story: An American Hate Crime will premiere Oct. 9 at 9 p.m. EDT on ID ahead of the 25th anniversary of Shepard's passing.

Advertisement

Shepard, a gay college student, died at age 21 in October 1998 after being abducted, beaten and left for dead in Wyoming.

"Regarded as one of the worst anti-gay hate crimes in American history as well as a turning point in the fight for LGBTQ+ rights, The Matthew Shepard Story: An American Hate Crime is a timely tribute to Matthew's story at a time when the LGBTQ+ community is once again under attack," an official description reads.

The new documentary features interviews with Shepard's friends and allies, local journalists and community members, and celebrities who were deeply affected by Shepard's story, including Rosie O'Donnell, Andrew Rannells and Adam Lambert.

"Matthew's story remains just as heart wrenching and relevant today as it was 25 years ago. This tragedy ignited an incredibly emotional and influential chapter in the fight against LGBTQ+ discrimination that brought great progress. By revisiting Matthew's story, we hope to educate a whole new generation and underscore the power love and acceptance play in continuing the fight against violence and discrimination in all its forms," Turner Networks, ID & HLN president of linear and streaming Jason Sarlanis said.

Advertisement

The Matthew Shepard Story: An American Hate Crime is produced by Lion Television U.S. for Investigation Discovery.

Read More

Latest Headlines

Oprah Winfrey, Dwayne Johnson launch fund for Maui wildfire relief
Entertainment News // 18 minutes ago
Oprah Winfrey, Dwayne Johnson launch fund for Maui wildfire relief
Aug. 31 (UPI) -- Oprah Winfrey and Dwayne Johnson announced the People's Fund of Maui and kicked off the campaign with a $10 million donation.
'Bodies' teaser brings Si Spencer graphic novel to life
TV // 57 minutes ago
'Bodies' teaser brings Si Spencer graphic novel to life
Aug. 31 (UPI) -- "Bodies," a new crime thriller starring Shira Haas, Steven Graham and Jacob Fortune-Lloyd, is coming to Netflix.
'Golden Bachelor' introduces 22 women seeking love with Gerry Turner
TV // 2 hours ago
'Golden Bachelor' introduces 22 women seeking love with Gerry Turner
Aug. 31 (UPI) -- "The Golden Bachelor" will see Gerry Turner date 22 contestants whose ages range from 60 to 75.
Taylor Swift concert film to bring 'Eras' tour to theaters
Music // 2 hours ago
Taylor Swift concert film to bring 'Eras' tour to theaters
Aug. 31 (UPI) -- "Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour," a new film documenting Taylor Swift's "Eras" tour, is coming to theaters in October.
Benji Madden marks Cameron Diaz's 51st birthday: 'I am one lucky man'
Entertainment News // 3 hours ago
Benji Madden marks Cameron Diaz's 51st birthday: 'I am one lucky man'
Aug. 31 (UPI) -- Benji Madden shared a tribute to wife and "best friend" Cameron Diaz on her birthday.
No Season 4 for 'The Great' on Hulu
TV // 3 hours ago
No Season 4 for 'The Great' on Hulu
Aug. 31 (UPI) -- "The Great," a period comedy starring Elle Fanning as Russian Empress Catherine the Great, has been canceled after three seasons on Hulu.
Netflix orders Season 3 of 'The Lincoln Lawyer'
TV // 4 hours ago
Netflix orders Season 3 of 'The Lincoln Lawyer'
Aug. 31 (UPI) -- Netflix has announced it renewed its legal drama, "The Lincoln Lawyer," for a 10-episode, third season.
Season 2 of 'Our Flag Means Death' to premiere Oct. 5
TV // 4 hours ago
Season 2 of 'Our Flag Means Death' to premiere Oct. 5
Aug. 31 (UPI) -- Season 2 of Taika Waititi's 18th-century pirate comedy, "Our Flag Means Death," is set to premiere on Max Oct. 5.
Famous birthdays for Aug. 31: Chris Tucker, Debbie Gibson
Entertainment News // 8 hours ago
Famous birthdays for Aug. 31: Chris Tucker, Debbie Gibson
Aug. 31 (UPI) -- Actor Chris Tucker turns 52 and singer Debbie Gibson turns 53, among the famous birthdays for Aug. 31.
Emerald Fennell, Ethan Hawke films premiere at Telluride
Movies // 17 hours ago
Emerald Fennell, Ethan Hawke films premiere at Telluride
Aug. 30 (UPI) -- The Telluride Film Festival announced its program Wednesday for the festival running Thursday through Monday.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

'Slotherhouse' director: Silly horror movie has serious messages about social media, poaching
'Slotherhouse' director: Silly horror movie has serious messages about social media, poaching
'What Happens Later' trailer: Meg Ryan returns in new rom-com
'What Happens Later' trailer: Meg Ryan returns in new rom-com
'Best. Christmas. Ever!' photo: Brandy, Heather Graham star in holiday film
'Best. Christmas. Ever!' photo: Brandy, Heather Graham star in holiday film
'Doctor Who' unveils Yasmin Finney as Donna Noble's daughter
'Doctor Who' unveils Yasmin Finney as Donna Noble's daughter
'Ordinary Angels' trailer shows Hilary Swank help family in need
'Ordinary Angels' trailer shows Hilary Swank help family in need
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement