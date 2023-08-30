Trending
Advertisement
Movies
Aug. 30, 2023 / 1:13 PM

'Saltburn' teaser: Jacob Elordi invites Barry Keoghan into his world

By Annie Martin
Barry Keoghan stars in the new drama "Saltburn." File Photo by Rune Hellestad/UPI
1 of 5 | Barry Keoghan stars in the new drama "Saltburn." File Photo by Rune Hellestad/UPI | License Photo

Aug. 30 (UPI) -- MGM is giving a glimpse of the new film Saltburn.

The studio shared a teaser trailer for the movie Wednesday featuring Barry Keoghan (The Banshees of Inisherin) and Jacob Elordi (Euphoria).

Advertisement

Saltburn is written and directed by Emerald Fennell. The film is described as "a wicked tale of privilege and desire."

"Struggling to find his place at Oxford University, student Oliver Quick (Keoghan) finds himself drawn into the world of the charming and aristocratic Felix Catton (Elordi), who invites him to Saltburn, his eccentric family's sprawling estate, for a summer never to be forgotten," an official synopsis reads.

Rosamund Pike, Richard E. Grant, Carey Mulligan and Ewan Mitchell also star.

Saltburn will open the BFI London Film Festival in October before opening in select theaters Nov. 24. The film is scheduled for wide release Dec. 1.

Fennell described Saltburn as a "very British tale of excess" in a statement to BFI.

Fennell is best known for writing, directing and producing the 2020 film Promising Young Woman. She also appeared as an actress in The Crown Seasons 3 and 4 as Camilla Parker Bowles.

Advertisement

Read More

Latest Headlines

'Ferrari' teaser: Adam Driver faces challenges on and off the racetrack
Movies // 3 hours ago
'Ferrari' teaser: Adam Driver faces challenges on and off the racetrack
Aug. 30 (UPI) -- "Ferrari," a new film starring Adam Driver and Penélope Cruz as Enzo and Laura Ferrari, opens in theaters in December.
'Best. Christmas. Ever!' photo: Brandy, Heather Graham star in holiday film
Movies // 3 hours ago
'Best. Christmas. Ever!' photo: Brandy, Heather Graham star in holiday film
Aug. 30 (UPI) -- "Best. Christmas. Ever!," a new holiday film starring Brandy Norwood and Heather Graham, is coming to Netflix.
Gareth Edwards cast real nuclear physicists in 'The Creator'
Movies // 4 hours ago
Gareth Edwards cast real nuclear physicists in 'The Creator'
LOS ANGELES, Aug. 30 (UPI) -- Gareth Edwards spoke about his upcoming film, "The Creator," at an event in Los Angeles. He explained his use of real locations, and the staff working at those locations.
'What Happens Later' trailer: Meg Ryan returns in new rom-com
Movies // 5 hours ago
'What Happens Later' trailer: Meg Ryan returns in new rom-com
Aug. 30 (UPI) -- "What Happens Later," a new film starring Meg Ryan and David Duchovny, opens in theaters in October.
'Slotherhouse' director: Silly horror movie has serious messages about social media, poaching
Movies // 9 hours ago
'Slotherhouse' director: Silly horror movie has serious messages about social media, poaching
NEW YORK, Aug. 30 (UPI) -- Director Matthew Goodhue told UPI his horror-comedy "Slotherhouse" is intended to be an entertaining, over-the-top parable about the dangers of social media obsession and wild animal poaching.
Scorsese's 'Killers of the Flower Moon' to open wide Oct. 20
Movies // 23 hours ago
Scorsese's 'Killers of the Flower Moon' to open wide Oct. 20
Aug. 29 (UPI) -- Apple Original Films announced Tuesday that "Killers of the Flower Moon" will now have a wide release Oct. 20 instead of a limited one two weeks earlier.
'Ordinary Angels' trailer shows Hilary Swank help family in need
Movies // 1 day ago
'Ordinary Angels' trailer shows Hilary Swank help family in need
Aug. 29 (UPI) -- "Ordinary Angels," an inspirational film starring Hilary Swank and Alan Ritchson, opens in theaters in October.
'The Archies': Indian film based on Archie Comics coming in December
Movies // 1 day ago
'The Archies': Indian film based on Archie Comics coming in December
Aug. 29 (UPI) -- "The Archies," an Indian musical comedy inspired by Archie Comics characters, will stream on Netflix.
'The Killer' teaser: Michael Fassbender plays assassin in David Fincher film
Movies // 1 day ago
'The Killer' teaser: Michael Fassbender plays assassin in David Fincher film
Aug. 29 (UPI) -- "The Killer," a new thriller directed by David Fincher and starring Michael Fassbender, is coming to Netflix.
Movie review: 'Equalizer 3' satisfies with violent justice
Movies // 1 day ago
Movie review: 'Equalizer 3' satisfies with violent justice
LOS ANGELES, Aug. 29 (UPI) -- "The Equalizer 3," in theaters Friday, provides satisfying, violent action and Denzel Washington charm.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Movie review: 'Equalizer 3' satisfies with violent justice
Movie review: 'Equalizer 3' satisfies with violent justice
'Slotherhouse' director: Silly horror movie has serious messages about social media, poaching
'Slotherhouse' director: Silly horror movie has serious messages about social media, poaching
'What Happens Later' trailer: Meg Ryan returns in new rom-com
'What Happens Later' trailer: Meg Ryan returns in new rom-com
Robin Roberts, Amber Laign's wedding to have 'enchanted garden' feel
Robin Roberts, Amber Laign's wedding to have 'enchanted garden' feel
Stray Kids endure in 'Social Path' music video featuring LiSA
Stray Kids endure in 'Social Path' music video featuring LiSA
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement