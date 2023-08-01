Bratz launches Kylie Jenner doll collection

1/5

Kylie Jenner collaborated with Bratz on its first-ever celebrity collection featuring her iconic fashion looks. Photo courtesy of MGA Entertainment

Aug. 1 (UPI) -- Fashion doll brand Bratz has launched a new collection with beauty mogul and television personality Kylie Jenner. MGA Entertainment, which owns the Bratz brand, announced the collaboration in a press release Tuesday. Advertisement

The Bratz x Kylie collection is Bratz's first-ever celebrity collection and reimagines Jenner as a Bratz doll. The designs pull inspiration from Jenner's personal style and iconic fashion moments.

"I have been a fan of Bratz since childhood and I've always wanted my own Bratz doll," Jenner said in a statement. "I have loved every step of the process this past year in creating these dolls alongside the Bratz team. I'm so excited they are here!"

The Bratz x Kylie collection launched Tuesday with the Mini Bratz x Kylie Collectibles. One doll features the purple hair and Versace gown Jenner wore to the 2019 Met Gala, while another recreates the veiled baseball cap and Off-White wedding dress that Jenner sported at the 2022 gala.

The full collection will be released over the coming weeks.

"This is a seminal moment in Bratz history to join forces with Kylie Jenner as the brand's first-ever celebrity collaboration. Kylie truly embodies everything Bratz has stood for since its inception 22 years ago -- from being disruptive and rebellious to energetic and expressive," Bratz creative director Jasmin Larian said. "Not only will this collaboration expand to Kylie's millions of fans, but it will also reach the audiences that grew up with Bratz and are excited to relive the Y2K Bratz lifestyle today. We couldn't be prouder to welcome Kylie into the Bratz family."

The Mini Bratz x Kylie collectibles are available online and in-stores at select Walmart, Amazon, Target, Macy's, Walgreens and Bratz.com. Pre-orders for more designs are expected to begin Sept. 1.

