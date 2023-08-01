'Euphoria' creator, stars mourn Angus Cloud's death

1/4

Angus Cloud, who played Fezco "Fez" O'Neill on "Euphoria," died Monday at age 25. File Photo by Chris Chew/UPI | License Photo

Aug. 1 (UPI) -- The Euphoria cast and crew are mourning the death of actor Angus Cloud. Series creator Sam Levinson and cast members Javon Walton and Storm Reid paid tribute to Cloud on social media following his death at age 25. Advertisement

Cloud, an actor who played Fezco "Fez" O'Neill on the HBO series, died Monday, his family confirmed in a statement. The family said Cloud had recently lost his father and mentioned his struggles with mental health but did not share a cause of death.

In a statement, Levinson remembered Cloud as a "talented" actor who connected with others.

"There was no one quite like Angus. He was too special, too talented and way too young to leave us so soon," he said. "He also struggled, like many of us, with addiction and depression. I hope he knew how many hearts he touched. I loved him. I always will. Rest in peace and God Bless his family."

Walton, who played Fez's adoptive brother Ashtray O'Neill on Euphoria, shared a photo on Instagram of himself and Cloud embracing.

"rest easy brother," he captioned the post.

Reid, who portrays Georgia "Gia" Bennett, the younger sister of Rue Bennett (Zendaya), on Euphoria, shared footage of Cloud as Fez on Instagram Stories.

"the tears just won't stop," she wrote.

Kathrine Narducci, who played Fez's grandmother in a guest appearance in Season 2, remembered Cloud as "a gentle beautiful soul."

"@anguscloud you were a gentle beautiful soul. You exited to soon," she tweeted alongside a photo with the actor.

The HBO and Euphoria official Instagram accounts also posted a tribute to Cloud.

"We are incredibly saddened to learn of the passing of Angus Cloud. He was immensely talented and a beloved part of the HBO and Euphoria family. We extend our deepest condolences to his friends and family during this difficult time," the statement reads.

Euphoria completed its second season on HBO in February 2022 and was renewed for a third season the same month. Production on Season 3 has been delayed due to the ongoing writers strike.