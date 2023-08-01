Trending
Entertainment News
Aug. 1, 2023

'Siesta Key's Madisson Hausburg expecting again after stillbirth

By Annie Martin

Aug. 1 (UPI) -- Siesta Key star Madisson Hausburg is expecting again after previously experiencing a stillbirth.

The television personality is pregnant with her second child with her husband, Ish Soto.

Hausburg shared the news Monday on Instagram alongside a photo of herself with Soto and their cat. Hausburg can been seen holding an urn filled with the ashes of their stillborn son, Elliot.

"One in our hearts, one in my belly," she captioned the pots. "Baby number 2 due in 2024."

Soto also shared the news on Instagram.

"So proud of this amazingly strong mom! Can't wait to meet baby #2! Due in 2024! #peanut," he wrote.

Siesta Key alum Kelsey Owens was among those to congratulate the couple in the comments.

"Elliot's a big brother! Love you guys so freaking much & I'm beyond excited to meet the little nugget. I hope he or she is ready to be smothered in so much love. Have me on speed dial to babysit hehe," she wrote.

Hausburg experienced a stillbirth in December 2021 while 37 weeks pregnant with Elliot.

"It's true what they say about there being no greater love than a mother's love. And there is no deeper pain than losing a child," she told fans at the time. "I am completely and utterly heartbroken."

Hausburg and Soto married in October 2021 amid Hausburg's first pregnancy.

The couple met in Siesta Key Season 1, when Soto served as a producer on the MTV reality series. After he started dating Hausburg, Soto joined the show as a cast member.

Siesta Key completed its fifth season in January.

