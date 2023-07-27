Kylie Jenner says she regrets getting breast implants as a teen

1/5

Kylie Jenner said she wishes she didn't have her breasts enhanced at the age of 19. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

July 27 (UPI) -- Reality television star and cosmetics mogul Kylie Jenner, the mother of two young children, says she regrets getting breast implants when she was a teen. "I got my breasts done before Stormi... not thinking I would have a child when I was 20," Jenner, 25, said on the Season 3 finale of Hulu's The Kardashians. Advertisement

"They were still healing. I had beautiful breasts. Natural tits. Just gorgeous. Perfect size, perfect everything. And I just wish, obviously, I never got them done to begin with," she added. "I would recommend anyone who is thinking about it to wait until after children."

The statement came after years of denials about whether her breasts were natural or enhanced.

Jenner also said she would be heartbroken if her daughter Stormi underwent the procedure as a teen.

"She's the most beautiful thing ever. I want to be the best mom and best example for her. I wish I could be her and do it all differently. I wouldn't touch anything," Jenner said.

In another recent episode of The Kardashians, Jenner said she didn't have any surgery on her face only fillers.

Jenner and rapper Travis Scott welcomed their second child, son Aire, in February 2022.

