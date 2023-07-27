Trending
Advertisement
Entertainment News
July 27, 2023 / 7:36 AM

Kylie Jenner says she regrets getting breast implants as a teen

By Karen Butler
1/5
Kylie Jenner said she wishes she didn't have her breasts enhanced at the age of 19. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI
Kylie Jenner said she wishes she didn't have her breasts enhanced at the age of 19. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

July 27 (UPI) -- Reality television star and cosmetics mogul Kylie Jenner, the mother of two young children, says she regrets getting breast implants when she was a teen.

"I got my breasts done before Stormi... not thinking I would have a child when I was 20," Jenner, 25, said on the Season 3 finale of Hulu's The Kardashians.

Advertisement

"They were still healing. I had beautiful breasts. Natural tits. Just gorgeous. Perfect size, perfect everything. And I just wish, obviously, I never got them done to begin with," she added. "I would recommend anyone who is thinking about it to wait until after children."

The statement came after years of denials about whether her breasts were natural or enhanced.

Jenner also said she would be heartbroken if her daughter Stormi underwent the procedure as a teen.

"She's the most beautiful thing ever. I want to be the best mom and best example for her. I wish I could be her and do it all differently. I wouldn't touch anything," Jenner said.

In another recent episode of The Kardashians, Jenner said she didn't have any surgery on her face only fillers.

Advertisement

Jenner and rapper Travis Scott welcomed their second child, son Aire, in February 2022.

Kylie Jenner turns 25: a look back

Kendall and Kylie Jenner (R) attend the premiere of "Project X" at the Grauman's Chinese Theatre in Los Angeles in 2012. Photo by Phil McCarten/UPI | License Photo

Read More

Zahn McClarnon: Joe's moral code is challenged in 'Dark Winds' Season 2 Archie Panjabi wanted to learn fate of 'Hijack' passengers before taking role Michael Dorman: Solving murders helps Joe, Marybeth bond, process grief in 'Pickett' S2 Austin Gallagher: 'Shark Week' 2023 all about pushing boundaries

Latest Headlines

Zahn McClarnon: Joe's moral code is challenged in 'Dark Winds' Season 2
TV // 2 hours ago
Zahn McClarnon: Joe's moral code is challenged in 'Dark Winds' Season 2
NEW YORK, July 27 (UPI) -- Zahn McClarnon told UPI that Joe Leaphorn, the Tribal Police lieutenant he plays in "Dark Winds," will endure personal and professional challenges in Season 2 the likes of which he has never experienced.
Darby Camp, Emmy Liu-Wang share secrets of 'Slumber Party' stunts
Movies // 2 hours ago
Darby Camp, Emmy Liu-Wang share secrets of 'Slumber Party' stunts
LOS ANGELES, July 27 (UPI) -- Darby Camp and Emmy Liu-Wang reveal how they pulled off the comical stunts in the Disney+ original movie "The Slumber Party," premiering Thursday.
Famous birthdays for July 27: Jordan Spieth, Donnie Yen
Entertainment News // 4 hours ago
Famous birthdays for July 27: Jordan Spieth, Donnie Yen
July 27 (UPI) -- Golfer Jordan Spieth turns 30 and actor Donnie Yen turns 60, among the famous birthdays for July 27.
Singer Sinéad O'Connor dies at 56
Entertainment News // 16 hours ago
Singer Sinéad O'Connor dies at 56
July 26 (UPI) -- Singer Sinéad O'Connor died Wednesday according to a statement her family released to the Irish press.
Treasure shares 'Reboot' album poster, 'Bona Bona' music video teaser
Music // 17 hours ago
Treasure shares 'Reboot' album poster, 'Bona Bona' music video teaser
July 26 (UPI) -- K-pop group Treasure released a poster for the album "Reboot" and a performance version of the teaser for its "Bora Bora" music video.
'Depp v. Heard' trailer: Netflix docuseries explores defamation case
TV // 17 hours ago
'Depp v. Heard' trailer: Netflix docuseries explores defamation case
July 26 (UPI) -- "Depp v. Heard," a new series exploring the trial between Johnny Depp and Amber Heard, is coming to Netflix.
'The Flipping El Moussas' renewed for Season 2 at HGTV
TV // 17 hours ago
'The Flipping El Moussas' renewed for Season 2 at HGTV
July 26 (UPI) -- "The Flipping El Moussas" featuring Tarek El Moussa and Heather Rae El Moussa will return for a second season on HGTV.
'Only Murders in the Building': Selena Gomez investigates Meryl Streep in S3 trailer
TV // 18 hours ago
'Only Murders in the Building': Selena Gomez investigates Meryl Streep in S3 trailer
July 26 (UPI) -- "Only Murders in the Building," a mystery comedy-drama starring Selena Gomez, Steve Martin and Martin Short, will return for a third season on Hulu.
Keke Wyatt lands her own WE tv reality series
TV // 19 hours ago
Keke Wyatt lands her own WE tv reality series
July 26 (UPI) -- "Keke Wyatt's World," a new reality series featuring singer Keke Wyatt, is coming to WE tv.
'The Ultimatum' gets Season 3 teaser, premiere date
TV // 19 hours ago
'The Ultimatum' gets Season 3 teaser, premiere date
July 26 (UPI) -- Dating reality series "The Ultimatum" will return for a third season on Netflix in August.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Singer Sinéad O'Connor dies at 56
Singer Sinéad O'Connor dies at 56
Rolling Stones wish Mick Jagger a happy 80th birthday
Rolling Stones wish Mick Jagger a happy 80th birthday
Archie Panjabi wanted to learn fate of 'Hijack' passengers before taking role
Archie Panjabi wanted to learn fate of 'Hijack' passengers before taking role
'The Flipping El Moussas' renewed for Season 2 at HGTV
'The Flipping El Moussas' renewed for Season 2 at HGTV
'The Exorcist: Believer' trailer: Ellen Burstyn returns in 'Exorcist' sequel
'The Exorcist: Believer' trailer: Ellen Burstyn returns in 'Exorcist' sequel
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement