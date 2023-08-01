1/5

Serena Williams announced the sex of her unborn second child with her husband, Alexis Ohanian. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Aug. 1 (UPI) -- Serena Williams has a baby girl on the way. The former tennis pro, 41, is expecting another daughter with her husband, Reddit co-founder Alexis Ohanian. Advertisement

Williams and Ohanian announced the sex of their unborn second child in a video Monday that shows the couple celebrating at their baby shower and gender reveal party with family and friends.

Ohanian played a prank on Williams where he had her cut into a cake that was plain yellow inside. The crowd then looked up to see "It's a... girl!" spelled out in a light show.

Williams also shared photos from the party on Instagram.

"The big REVEAL is now live on YouTube! Did you guess right?" she captioned the post.

Williams and Ohanian married in November 2017 and have one child, daughter Olympia, 5. The couple announced Williams' second pregnancy in May after attending the Met Gala.

Advertisement

"Was so excited when Anna Wintour invited the three of us to the Met Gala," Williams wrote on Instagram.

Williams had announced in August 2022 that she planned to "move on from playing" tennis, explaining that she "never wanted to have to choose between tennis and a family."

Serena Williams' tennis career: a look back

Serena Williams returns the ball to her sister, Venus, during their match at the Lipton Tennis Championship in Key Biscayne, Fla., on March 28, 1998. Venus Williams, defeated her sister 6-1, 4-6, 6-4. Photo by Susan Knowles/UPI | License Photo