Trending
Advertisement
Entertainment News
June 30, 2023 / 8:38 AM

Naomi Campbell celebrates birth of second child at 53: 'It's never too late'

By Annie Martin
1/5
Naomi Campbell recently welcomed her second child, a son. File Photo by Rune Hellestad/UPI
Naomi Campbell recently welcomed her second child, a son. File Photo by Rune Hellestad/UPI | License Photo

June 30 (UPI) -- Naomi Campbell is a mom of two.

The supermodel, 53, recently welcomed her second child, a son.

Advertisement

Campbell shared the news Thursday on Instagram alongside a photo of her baby boy.

"My little darling, know that you are cherished beyond measure and surrounded by lofe from the moment you graced us with your presence. A True Gift from God, blessed!" the star captioned the post.

"Welcome Babyboy. #mumoftwo," she wrote. "It's never too late to become a mother."

Actress Zoe Saldana, singer Kelly Rowland and fashion designer Donatella Versace were among those to congratulate Campbell in the comments.

Advertisement

"Oh my goodness! Welcome!! Blessings upon blessings!" Saldana wrote.

"NAOMI!!! Congratulations!!" Rowland added.

"Congratulations Omi!!" Versace said.

Campbell also has a 2-year-old daughter, born in May 2021.

"A beautiful little blessing has chosen me to be her mother, So honored to have this gentle soul in my life there are no words to describe the lifelong bond that I now share with you my angel. There is no greater love," she said on Instagram at the time.

Campbell said in an interview with British Vogue in February 2022 that her daughter was not adopted but did not share further details about the birth.

Read More

Kim Cattrall: 'And Just Like That' cameo felt like 'dipping toe back in time' Melanie Lynskey honors Julian Sands: 'I will never forget you' Nicki Minaj delays release of new album, 'Pink Friday 2' What to watch next: Sign up for UPI's Streaming newsletter

Latest Headlines

Abbie Cornish: Dr. Cathy Mueller is 'incredibly in love' with Jack Ryan in S4
TV // 1 hour ago
Abbie Cornish: Dr. Cathy Mueller is 'incredibly in love' with Jack Ryan in S4
NEW YORK, June 30 (UPI) -- Abbie Cornish says Dr. Cathy Mueller, the infectious disease expert she plays in the action-thriller, "Tom Clancy's Jack Ryan," is over the moon to reunite romantically with the titular hero in Season 4.
Famous birthdays for June 30: Cole Swindell, Mike Tyson
Entertainment News // 5 hours ago
Famous birthdays for June 30: Cole Swindell, Mike Tyson
June 30 (UPI) -- Singer/songwriter Cole Swindell turns 40 and former heavyweight champion boxer Mike Tyson turns 57, among the famous birthdays for June 30.
Game maker Niantic cancels NBA, Marvel games amid company restructuring
Entertainment News // 10 hours ago
Game maker Niantic cancels NBA, Marvel games amid company restructuring
June 29 (UPI) -- Niantic, the game maker best known for creating Google Earth, will cancel production of its NBA and Marvel games amid a restructuring that will see 230 employees lose their jobs as the company increases its AR focus.
U2 merchandise has Bono's art of Zelensky, raises funds for Ukraine ambulances
Entertainment News // 14 hours ago
U2 merchandise has Bono's art of Zelensky, raises funds for Ukraine ambulances
June 29 (UPI) -- The Irish band U2 has started selling merchandise featuring a portrait of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky drawn by frontman Bono to raise funds to buy ambulances for the war-torn nation.
'Reservation Dogs' ending with Season 3
TV // 16 hours ago
'Reservation Dogs' ending with Season 3
June 29 (UPI) -- On Thursday, FX announced the upcoming third season of "Reservation Dogs" will be its last.
'From': MGM+ renews sci-fi horror series for Season 3
TV // 19 hours ago
'From': MGM+ renews sci-fi horror series for Season 3
June 29 (UPI) -- "From," a sci-fi horror series starring Harold Perrineau, will return for a third season on MGM+.
BTS member Jungkook to release 'Seven' solo single
Music // 19 hours ago
BTS member Jungkook to release 'Seven' solo single
June 29 (UPI) -- K-pop star Jungkook will release the solo single "Seven" in July.
Leslye Headland to direct 'Seven Husbands of Evelyn Hugo' film at Netflix
Movies // 20 hours ago
Leslye Headland to direct 'Seven Husbands of Evelyn Hugo' film at Netflix
June 29 (UPI) -- "Russian Doll" co-creator Leslye Headland will direct an adaptation of the Taylor Jenkins Reid novel "The Seven Husbands of Evelyn Hugo" at Netflix.
Grammy Awards 2024: Recording Academy sets nominations, ceremony dates
Music // 20 hours ago
Grammy Awards 2024: Recording Academy sets nominations, ceremony dates
June 29 (UPI) -- The Recording Academy announced dates for the 2024 Grammys nominations and awards ceremony.
'The Morning Show' Season 3 coming to Apple TV+ in September
TV // 21 hours ago
'The Morning Show' Season 3 coming to Apple TV+ in September
June 29 (UPI) -- "The Morning Show," a comedy-drama starring Jennifer Aniston and Reese Witherspoon, will return for a third season on Apple TV+.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Reports: Pete Davidson is in rehab dealing with mental health issues
Reports: Pete Davidson is in rehab dealing with mental health issues
Kim Cattrall: 'And Just Like That' cameo felt like 'dipping toe back in time'
Kim Cattrall: 'And Just Like That' cameo felt like 'dipping toe back in time'
'Retribution' trailer shows Liam Neeson track mysterious caller
'Retribution' trailer shows Liam Neeson track mysterious caller
'From': MGM+ renews sci-fi horror series for Season 3
'From': MGM+ renews sci-fi horror series for Season 3
U2 merchandise has Bono's art of Zelensky, raises funds for Ukraine ambulances
U2 merchandise has Bono's art of Zelensky, raises funds for Ukraine ambulances
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement