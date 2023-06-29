Melanie Lynskey honors Julian Sands: 'I will never forget you'

1/5

Melanie Lynskey paid tribute to her "Rose Red" co-star Julian Sands following the actor's death. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

June 29 (UPI) -- Melanie Lynskey is honoring late actor Julian Sands. The 46-year-old actress paid tribute to Sands in a post Wednesday following the star's death. Advertisement

Sands was confirmed dead Tuesday after his remains were found at Mount Baldy in California. The actor had gone missing on a hike in January. He was 65.

Lynskey starred with Sands in Stephen King's 2002 miniseries Rose Red. She shared a throwback photo on Instagram from a night out with Sands alongside her tribute.

"Julian Sands. I met you on the set of Rose Red in 2000," the actress captioned the post. "A Room With A View was a movie I had seen dozens of times, and I adored you in it. I was so nervous I could barely speak to you. When I did finally tell you what the movie/you meant to me, I was struck by your humility, your lack of ego, the absence of any grandstanding."

Lynskey recalled how she and Sands "became fast friends" after meeting on set.

"You bought me so many presents, mostly huge and intimidating non-fiction books and classical music CDs," the actress wrote. "You found out I'd never been to the opera, and so you came to my apartment one night and picked me up, took me out for champagne, and took me to the opera. You giggled when I yawned."

"In return, I played you the entirety of Dr Dre's '2001', made you talk on the phone with my boyfriend in New Zealand, and agonized with you over whether to see Billy Bragg or Bright Eyes, both of whom were only in Seattle for ONE NIGHT and oh no whatever would I do," she said.

Lynskey remembered Sands as "gracious and patient and tons of fun."

"We lost touch, but I have never forgotten your kindness and I will never forget you," she concluded her post. "My heart goes out to your family and loved ones."

Sands was also known for such films as The Killing Fields, A Room with a View, Warlock and Arachnophobia.

Lynskey most recently appeared in the HBO series The Last of Us.