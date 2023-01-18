Actor Julian Sands identified as missing hiker in California mountains

British actor Julian Sands has been identified as one of two missing hikers in the San Gabriel Mountains, northeast of Los Angeles. File photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Jan. 18 (UPI) -- British actor Julian Sands has been identified as one of two hikers who have been missing since last week in the San Gabriel Mountains, northeast of Los Angeles. Sands, 65, was reported missing by a friend Friday after he failed to return from a hike. Advertisement

Over the weekend, severe weather in Southern California delayed several searches for the actor, who has appeared in more than 150 motion pictures and television shows including The Killing Fields, A Room with a View and Arachnophobia.

"Due to the severe weather and alpine conditions, the search has been difficult and the use of air resources was limited over the weekend," the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Office said in a statement.

Sands, who is an avid mountaineer, is believed to be somewhere along the Baldy Bowl Trail in the area of Mt. Baldy, which is a 10,000-foot peak.

Over the past few months, California has been inundated with rain and wind and was hit last week with its sixth atmospheric river. Rainfall throughout the state is between 400% and 600% above average, according to the National Weather Service, and has been blamed for at least 20 deaths.

On Thursday, President Joe Biden will travel to California to meet with first responders and state officials to determine how much federal support will be needed to help the state recover from the flooding.

In an interview in 2020, Sands told the Guardian that he is happiest when "close to a mountain summit on a glorious cold morning," while adding the closest he ever came to death was "in the early '90s, in the Andes, caught in an atrocious storm above 20,000 ft."

As the search for Sands continued Wednesday, the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Office warned hikers to steer clear of Mt. Baldy where there's a high risk of avalanche.

Search and rescue teams have rescued 14 hikers from Mt. Baldy and the surrounding area in the past month, including two hikers who later died, officials said.

"Winter weather on Mt. Baldy makes for dangerous conditions. Hikers are urged to think twice and heed warnings," the sheriff's office tweeted.