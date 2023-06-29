Breaking News
U.S. Supreme Court bans consideration of race in college admissions
Music
June 29, 2023 / 11:10 AM

Nicki Minaj delays release of new album, 'Pink Friday 2'

By Annie Martin
Nicki Minaj shared a title, "Pink Friday 2," for her first album in five years and moved the release date to November. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI
Nicki Minaj shared a title, "Pink Friday 2," for her first album in five years and moved the release date to November. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

June 29 (UPI) -- Nicki Minaj is delaying the release of her fifth studio album.

In a post Thursday, the 40-year-old singer and rapper shared a title for the album, Pink Friday 2, and moved the release date to November.

Minaj originally announced the album and an Oct. 20 release date on June 5.

Pink Friday 2 will now be released Nov. 17.

"Dear Barbz, I've been trying to find the right time to tell you this for a few days. Due to some really exciting news that I'll share with you guys @ a later time, I've shifted the album date just a tad bit. Trust me, it'll be WELL WORTH THE WAIT," Minaj wrote.

"MY NEW ALBUM WILL BE RELEASED ON 11.17.23- and she shall be called: #PinkFriday2," she said.

Minaj confirmed she will promote the album with a new tour.

"I love you guys so much. I am so grateful for the years of support & love you guys have given me. At times maybe I didn't even deserve all that you have poured into me. Nonetheless, you. will. love this. album," the star said. "I will give tour deets closer to that time, but obviously the tour will start around the first quarter of 2024. I'll also share the REAL album cover at a later date."

Pink Friday 2 will be Minaj's first studio album since Queen, released in August 2018.

The rapper has released three new singles in 2023 thus far, including "Barbie World" with Ice Spice and Aqua for the Barbie movie starring Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling.

Nicki Minaj turns 40: a look back

Nicki Minaj appears backstage at the MTV Video Music Awards in Los Angeles on September 12, 2010. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

