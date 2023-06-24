Advertisement
June 24, 2023 / 2:06 PM

ME: 'Eight is Enough' alum Adam Rich died of accidental fentanyl overdose

By Karen Butler

June 24 (UPI) -- The cause of former child star Adam Rich's death five months ago was revealed Friday to have been an accidental fentanyl overdose.

The Los Angeles County Medical Examiner's Office said Rich also had non-toxic levels of alcohol and lorazepam or the generic form of Ativan in his system at the time of his death.

The 54-year-old Eight is Enough alum's body was found in a mild state of decomposition in his home in January.

Rich's once-bright career had been eclipsed by years of substance abuse and minor brushes with the law such as driving under the influence and smashing a pharmacy window to obtain drugs in the 1990s and 2000s.

His TV credits included Code Red, Love Boat, CHIPS, Dungeons & Dragons, Small Wonder, St. Elsewhere, Dickie Roberts: Former Child Star and Baywatch.

