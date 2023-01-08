Advertisement
TV
Jan. 8, 2023

'Eight is Enough' alum Adam Rich dead at 54

By Karen Butler

Jan. 8 (UPI) -- Eight is Enough alum Adam Rich has died at the age of 54.

Rich played Nicholas Bradford for five seasons on the family dramedy 1977-1981.

CNN confirmed his death with the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner's office Sunday.

TMZ talked with an unnamed family member who said Rich was found dead at his Los Angeles home Saturday.

The cause of death has not been disclosed for the former actor who battled substance abuse for years.

He also appeared in Code Red in 1981 and Dungeons & Dragons in 1983, and guest starred on The Six Million Dollar Man, The Love Boat, Fantasy Island, CHiPs, Silver Spoons, St. Elsewhere, Baywatch, Small Wonder and Dickie Roberts: Former Child Star.

TVLIne said Rich retired from acting in the 1990s.

The New York Post said Sunday it reached out to Rich's camp, but has not heard back yet.

