Advertisement
TV
Jan. 8, 2023 / 9:53 AM

Garrett Hedlund: Sylvester Stallone's mob boss brings 'danger, intrigue' to 'Tulsa'

By Karen Butler
1/5
Garrett Hedlund (L) and Sylvester Stallone star in "Tulsa King." Season 1 wraps up Sunday. Photo courtesy of Paramount+
Garrett Hedlund (L) and Sylvester Stallone star in "Tulsa King." Season 1 wraps up Sunday. Photo courtesy of Paramount+

NEW YORK, Jan. 8 (UPI) -- Triple Frontier and Country Strong star Garrett Hedlund says the lives of Oklahoma locals -- including his saloon owner character Mitch -- are forever altered by the arrival of Sylvester Stallone's mob boss Dwight in the Paramount+ drama, Tulsa King.

Season 1 of the series from Yellowstone creator Taylor Sheridan and Sopranos writer-producer Terence Winter wraps up Sunday.

Advertisement

The show, which already has been renewed for a second season, casts Stallone as Dwight "The General" Manfredi, a New York mafia capo looking to resume his career after serving 25 years in prison, but surprised to find the crime family he always loyally protected exiling him to Oklahoma to see what he can establish and earn there.

The first thing Dwight does when he gets into town is assemble a crew of outsiders and ne'er-do-wells to work for him, particularly Mitch and cab driver Tyson (Jay Will.)

Advertisement

"They're local to Tulsa. They're putting in the good fight to provide and survive," Hedlund told UPI in a recent Zoom interview.

"They see this man walk in with this confidence, who exudes a little bit of danger, a little bit of intrigue," he added.

"He might spice up life here in Oklahoma and he might possibly lead to a better future for my character and definitely for Tyson, as well. We see a little opportunity and then, episode to episode, you see if those opportunities come to fruition."

Newcomer Will sees Tulsa King as an exploration of good and evil from the point of view of mostly young men looking to either forge their own paths or get a second chance at life.

"I wanted to tell a story about when it is in one's life that they start to live for themself, make decisions for themself and take full responsibility for the actions they've done in the past," Will said. "This is where that happens. Tulsa King is in that time for Tyson."

The money and lifestyle Dwight offers are alluring to Tyson, who was raised by loving, middle-class parents who taught him to be honest and work hard.

Advertisement

"Tyson is just conflicted the whole time because he hasn't seen money. He hasn't seen opportunity. He has seen the mundane, everyday, getting up, going to work, going to school, coming back, repeating that loop," Will said. "Before Dwight, Tyson couldn't break that loop."

Understandably, Tyson's father Mark (Michael Beach) wants him to steer clear of Dwight.

"It's an honor, actually, for me to play a role like this," Will said.

"It's rare that we see a Black family where the father is still in the household and wants the best for their son or daughter or child. You've got the full unit in the house," he added. "[Tyson] grew up the right way in a decent home. ... He makes the decision to do his own thing now."

Mitch is at a different place in his life. He is an ex-bull rider and ex-convict caring for his aging veteran father when Dwight walks into his bar.

"It grounds everything in realism. It makes everything relatable," Hedlund said of the connections Dwight develops with the locals. "It makes you want to root for them. It makes you see yourself within these characters. That's the essence of what makes a really wonderful, exciting show."

Advertisement

The actors were thrilled to act opposite Rocky and Rambo legend Stallone in Tulsa King, Stallone's first full-time TV gig.

"It's important for me to see and work with people who really care about the work, honestly, who are in the business of telling the truth," Will said. "To be around that company keeps you sharp."

Hedlund has known Stallone for about 20 years. They first met when they were training at the same gym for action sequences in separate movies.

"We've been buds ever since. It felt like it was due time to go share the screen together," Hedlund said.

"It was awesome. It was collaborative. It was really damn enjoyable. The man is the world's hero and has been for a long time. It was an honor to work with him, an honor to be a part of this with him and see where it goes from here."

Read More

Frances McDormand: 'Women Talking' helped process feelings about MeToo Harry Hamlin says he is the 'fun uncle' of 'Mayfair Witches' Perspective-skewing, non-linear heist tale pulled Giancarlo Esposito into 'Kaleidoscope' Mallori Johnson: 'Kindred' captures heaviness of Octavia E. Butler's time-travel tale

Latest Headlines

AMC cancels '61st Street,' 'Bonfire,' 'Demascus'
TV // 20 hours ago
AMC cancels '61st Street,' 'Bonfire,' 'Demascus'
Jan. 7 (UPI) -- AMC recently canceled three high-profile shows.
Harry Hamlin says he is the 'fun uncle' of 'Mayfair Witches'
TV // 1 day ago
Harry Hamlin says he is the 'fun uncle' of 'Mayfair Witches'
NEW YORK, Jan. 7 (UPI) -- "Clash of the Titans," "LA Law" and "Mad Men" icon Harry Hamlin says his patriarch character in the new AMC+ supernatural drama, "Mayfair Witches," is a dangerous man.
CBS announces 'Fire Country' Season 2 renewal
TV // 1 day ago
CBS announces 'Fire Country' Season 2 renewal
Jan. 6 (UPI) -- CBS series "Fire Country" has been renewed for a second season.
'Wednesday': Netflix renews Jenna Ortega series for Season 2
TV // 1 day ago
'Wednesday': Netflix renews Jenna Ortega series for Season 2
Jan. 6 (UPI) -- "Wednesday," a horror comedy series starring Jenna Ortega as Wednesday Addams, will return for a second season on Netflix.
'Freeridge' teaser introduces 'On My Block' spinoff series
TV // 1 day ago
'Freeridge' teaser introduces 'On My Block' spinoff series
Jan. 6 (UPI) -- "Freeridge," a new series from the creators of "On My Block," is coming to Netflix in February.
Lisa Rinna announces departure from 'Real Housewives of Beverly Hills'
TV // 2 days ago
Lisa Rinna announces departure from 'Real Housewives of Beverly Hills'
Jan. 6 (UPI) -- Lisa Rinna announced her departure from "The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills." Her time on the show was replete with various controversies and clashes with co-stars.
Al Roker returns to 'Today' after health issues: 'It's great to be back'
TV // 2 days ago
Al Roker returns to 'Today' after health issues: 'It's great to be back'
Jan. 6 (UPI) -- "Today" weather anchor Al Roker reunited with show's cast following his hospitalizations.
Aubrey Plaza, Michael B. Jordan to host 'SNL' in January
TV // 2 days ago
Aubrey Plaza, Michael B. Jordan to host 'SNL' in January
Jan. 6 (UPI) -- Comedian/actress Aubrey Plaza and actor/director Michael B. Jordan are hosting "Saturday Night Live" in January. Sam Smith and Lil Baby will be the
Nicole Kidman to co-star in Paramount+ drama 'Lioness'
TV // 2 days ago
Nicole Kidman to co-star in Paramount+ drama 'Lioness'
Jan. 5 (UPI) -- Oscar-winning actress Nicole Kidman has joined the cast of the new Paramount+ CIA drama, "Lioness."
Season 4 of '90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way' returns to TLC Jan. 29
TV // 2 days ago
Season 4 of '90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way' returns to TLC Jan. 29
Jan. 5 (UPI) -- In Season 4 of "90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way" six couples navigate friends, families and their own issues as they try to find love.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Injured Jeremy Renner shares photo with hospital staff ahead of 52nd birthday
Injured Jeremy Renner shares photo with hospital staff ahead of 52nd birthday
Reba McEntire: 'The Hammer' based on real-life Nevada judge
Reba McEntire: 'The Hammer' based on real-life Nevada judge
'Stranger Things' actor Noah Schnapp comes out as gay
'Stranger Things' actor Noah Schnapp comes out as gay
Billy Joel and Stevie Nicks to headline Minneapolis concert
Billy Joel and Stevie Nicks to headline Minneapolis concert
Monsta X take the stage in 'Beautiful Liar' music video teaser
Monsta X take the stage in 'Beautiful Liar' music video teaser
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement