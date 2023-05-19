Jessie J announces birth of son

1/3

Jessie J arrives for the 2023 BRIT Awards ceremony in London on February 11. The singer announced Friday that she welcomed a baby boy last week. Photo by Andy Rain/EPA-EFE

May 19 (UPI) -- British singer Jessie J has good news to share. She revealed via Instagram Story on Friday that she's welcomed a son. "A week ago, my whole life changed," she posted. "My son entered this world, and my heart grew twice the size. Advertisement

"The feeling is indescribable. I am flying in love," she continued. "He is magic. He is all my dreams come true. He is my whole [world]. He and I are both doing great. I am soaking up every second and still can't believe he is real, here, and mine. I am so grateful. Phew."

In November 2021, the 35-year-old shared that she was devastated that during her first pregnancy doctors told her they couldn't find a heartbeat.

"To get pregnant was a miracle in itself and an experience I will never forget and I know I will have again," she posted at the time. "I'm still in shock, the sadness is overwhelming. But I know I am strong, and I know I will be ok. I also know millions of women all over the world have felt this pain and way worse. I feel connected to those of you I know and those of you I don't. It's the loneliest feeling in the world."

The "Bang Bang" singer announced her second pregnancy in January and has documented the steps along the way. Earlier this month, Jessie's last post before announcing her son's birth showed a series of black-and-white pictures of the singer shot by her sister.

Though Jessie said her first pregnancy was on her own, reportedly, she has been dating Danish/Israeli basketball player Chanan Safir Colman.

Neither has publicly confirmed the relationship but paparazzi cameras have shown them together in various places around the world. She posted just one picture with him in a group shot last year while she was on Necker Island with the caption, "When work and play meet in paradise."

On his Instagram, he says he's a 16-year vet. He has played for Hapoel Haifa of the Israel Basketball Premier League. A close look at Jessie's last set of pictures shows what appears to be a large man's hand cupping her belly, but Colman has not yet posted any updates to his page.