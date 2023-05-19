Trending
May 19, 2023 / 10:28 AM

Kelly Clarkson releases 'Favorite Kind of High' ahead of new album

By Annie Martin
Kelly Clarkson released a single and music video for the song "Favorite Kind of High." File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI
May 19 (UPI) -- Kelly Clarkson is back with new music.

The 41-year-old singer and television personality released a single and music video for the song "Favorite Kind of High" on Friday.

The "Favorite Kind of High" video shows Clarkson performing the song live at the Belasco theater in Los Angeles.

While speaking to the audience, Clarkson explained that the track captures a happier moment in her relationship with her ex-husband Brandon Blackstock, from whom she split in 2020.

"I don't want just some sad, I just got divorced and my life sucks, dumpster fire record. Now that's in there, but I wanted it to be about the whole relationship," the singer said.

"One thing I have learned, in a lot of therapy, is it's not about just the bad. It was a whole thing. It doesn't mean everything is bad. There's nothing like that high when you first see someone," she added.

"Favorite Kind of High" appears on Clarkson's forthcoming 10th studio album, Chemistry, set for release June 23. The album also features the breakup song "Mine."

In addition to her music, Clarkson hosts the daytime talk show The Kelly Clarkson Show, which is in its fourth season.

Clarkson issued a statement May 12 following reports of a toxic work environment at the show.

"I love my team at The Kelly Clarkson Show, and to find out that anyone is feeling unheard and disrespected on this show is unacceptable," she said on Instagram.

Kelly Clarkson responds to toxic work climate claims Kelly Clarkson's album 'Chemistry' to drop on June 23 Kelly Clarkson teases breakup song 'Mine' ahead of new album What to watch next: Sign up for UPI's Streaming newsletter

