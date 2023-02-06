Trending
Entertainment News
Feb. 6, 2023

Jessie J shows baby bump in new video: 'Pregnant in pink'

By Annie Martin
1/5
Jessie J shared a new video after announcing she is expecting again after a miscarriage.
Jessie J shared a new video after announcing she is expecting again after a miscarriage. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Feb. 6 (UPI) -- Jessie J is showing off her growing baby bump.

The pregnant 34-year-old singer shared a new video Sunday after announcing she is expecting again after a miscarriage.

The video features photos and clips of Jessie J on the set of a photoshoot. The singer bares her baby bump in a pink crop top and pants.

"Pregnant in pink," she captioned the post.

Jessie J announced her pregnancy in January.

"I am so happy and terrified to finally share this... Please be gentle with me," she wrote on Instagram. "Honestly, ya girl just wants to ugly cry in public in a catsuit eating a chocolate covered pickle with no questions asked."

Jessie J experienced a pregnancy loss in November 2021.

The singer is known for the singles "Domino," "Bang Bang" with Ariana Grande and Nicki Minaj, and "Flashlight." Her most recent album, the holiday album This Christmas Day, was released in 2018.

