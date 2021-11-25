Trending
Advertisement
Entertainment News
Nov. 25, 2021 / 7:42 AM

Jessie J announces pregnancy loss on Instagram

By Karen Butler
1/4
Jessie J announces pregnancy loss on Instagram
 Jessie J has announced she suffered a pregnancy loss this week. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Nov. 25 (UPI) -- Singer-songwriter Jessie J has announced on Instagram that she recently suffered a pregnancy loss.

She explained in Wednesday's post that she decided to have a baby on her own because it was all she ever wanted and "life is short."

Advertisement

"Yesterday morning I was laughing with a friend saying 'seriously though how am I going to get through my gig in LA tomorrow night without telling the whole audience I am pregnant,'" the 33-year-old artist wrote.

"By yesterday afternoon I was dreading the thought of getting through the gig without breaking down. ... After going for my 3rd scan and being told there was no longer a heartbeat This morning.

"I feel like I have no control of my emotions. I may regret posting this. I may not. I actually don't know. What I do know is that I want to sing tonight. Not because I'm avoiding the grief or the process, but because I know singing tonight will help me."

The post, which has gotten more than 1.2 million "likes," also features a photo of the singer holding up a positive home pregnancy test.

The message included, as well, a screenshot of a quote from Australian poet Seyda Noir, saying: "Sometimes love won't be enough to make it work, and that's ok. It doesn't mean that you failed."

Advertisement

Her show at Los Angeles' Hotel Cafe went on as scheduled Wednesday night.
Advertisement

Read More

Esme Creed-Miles: Assassin 'completes coming-of-age journey' in 'Hanna' S3 Rosamund Pike upends fantasy tropes with 'Wheel of Time' heroine Dulé Hill becomes 'groomzilla' in wedding-themed 'Psych 3' movie

Latest Headlines

Valerie Bertinelli legally separates from husband Tom Vitale
Entertainment News // 27 minutes ago
Valerie Bertinelli legally separates from husband Tom Vitale
Nov. 25 (UPI) -- Actress and Food Network personality Valerie Bertinelli has filed court documents to legally separate from financial adviser and entrepreneur Tom Vitale, her husband of 10 years.
Famous birthdays for Nov. 25: Christina Applegate, the Bush twins
Entertainment News // 4 hours ago
Famous birthdays for Nov. 25: Christina Applegate, the Bush twins
Nov. 25 (UPI) -- Actor Christina Applegate turns 50 and the Bush twins turn 40, among the famous birthdays for Nov. 25.
Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade: How to watch, what to expect
TV // 15 hours ago
Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade: How to watch, what to expect
Nov. 24 (UPI) -- The 95th Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade will air from 9 a.m. to noon EST Thursday on CBS.
Buster Moon talks rock legend into joining show in final 'Sing 2' trailer
Movies // 16 hours ago
Buster Moon talks rock legend into joining show in final 'Sing 2' trailer
Nov. 24 (UPI) -- Koala Buster Moon (Matthew McConaughey) talks reclusive male lion rock legend Clay Calloway (Bono) into returning to the stage in the final trailer for "Sing 2'."
The Eagles set 'Hotel California' tour for 2022
Music // 16 hours ago
The Eagles set 'Hotel California' tour for 2022
Nov. 24 (UPI) -- The Eagles will go on tour next year with each show featuring their Grammy Award-winning, "Hotel California." Tickets go on sale soon.
Esme Creed-Miles: Assassin 'completes coming-of-age journey' in 'Hanna' S3
TV // 17 hours ago
Esme Creed-Miles: Assassin 'completes coming-of-age journey' in 'Hanna' S3
NEW YORK, Nov. 24 (UPI) -- Esme Creed-Miles says her titular heroine gets a satisfying conclusion in the third and final season of her espionage thriller "Hanna," which is now streaming on Amazon Prime Video.
'Big Brother' Season 10 winner Dan Gheesling and wife welcome daughter
Entertainment News // 19 hours ago
'Big Brother' Season 10 winner Dan Gheesling and wife welcome daughter
Nov. 24 (UPI) -- Season 10 "Big Brother" winner Dan Gheesling and his wife, Chelsea, welcomed their third baby.
BBC's Christmas programming to include new 'Doctor Who,' 'Shaun the Sheep' specials
TV // 20 hours ago
BBC's Christmas programming to include new 'Doctor Who,' 'Shaun the Sheep' specials
Nov. 24 (UPI) -- The BBC has announced its Christmas week programming slate, which will include holiday-tinged standalone projects and the premieres of new series for varying ages and tastes.
'Clifford the Big Red Dog' getting a sequel
Movies // 21 hours ago
'Clifford the Big Red Dog' getting a sequel
Nov. 24 (UPI) -- The family adventure, "Clifford the Big Red Dog," is getting a big-screen sequel.
BTS appears on 'Corden' for first time in two years
TV // 21 hours ago
BTS appears on 'Corden' for first time in two years
Nov. 24 (UPI) -- K-pop stars BTS appeared on Tuesday's edition of "The Late Late Show with James Corden."
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Steve Burton says 'General Hospital' fired him over vaccine mandate
Steve Burton says 'General Hospital' fired him over vaccine mandate
Netflix: What's coming and going in December 2021
Netflix: What's coming and going in December 2021
Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade: How to watch, what to expect
Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade: How to watch, what to expect
Lady Gaga calls singing at Biden inauguration one of her 'proudest moments'
Lady Gaga calls singing at Biden inauguration one of her 'proudest moments'
'Saved by the Bell' Season 2 meant to include the late Dustin Diamond
'Saved by the Bell' Season 2 meant to include the late Dustin Diamond
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement