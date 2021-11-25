Jessie J announces pregnancy loss on Instagram

1/4

Jessie J has announced she suffered a pregnancy loss this week. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Nov. 25 (UPI) -- Singer-songwriter Jessie J has announced on Instagram that she recently suffered a pregnancy loss. She explained in Wednesday's post that she decided to have a baby on her own because it was all she ever wanted and "life is short." Advertisement

"Yesterday morning I was laughing with a friend saying 'seriously though how am I going to get through my gig in LA tomorrow night without telling the whole audience I am pregnant,'" the 33-year-old artist wrote.

"By yesterday afternoon I was dreading the thought of getting through the gig without breaking down. ... After going for my 3rd scan and being told there was no longer a heartbeat This morning.

"I feel like I have no control of my emotions. I may regret posting this. I may not. I actually don't know. What I do know is that I want to sing tonight. Not because I'm avoiding the grief or the process, but because I know singing tonight will help me."

The post, which has gotten more than 1.2 million "likes," also features a photo of the singer holding up a positive home pregnancy test.

The message included, as well, a screenshot of a quote from Australian poet Seyda Noir, saying: "Sometimes love won't be enough to make it work, and that's ok. It doesn't mean that you failed."

Advertisement

Her show at Los Angeles' Hotel Cafe went on as scheduled Wednesday night.