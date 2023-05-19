Trending
Advertisement
Music
May 19, 2023 / 10:59 AM

Bad Bunny recruits Frank Ocean, Lil Uzi Vert for 'Where She Goes' music video

By Annie Martin
1/5
Bad Bunny released a single and music video for the new song "Where She Goes." File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI
Bad Bunny released a single and music video for the new song "Where She Goes." File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

May 19 (UPI) -- Bad Bunny recruited Frank Ocean and Lil Uzi Vert for his new music video.

The 29-year-old singer and rapper released a single and music video for the song "Where She Goes" on Friday.

Advertisement

The "Where She Goes" video shows Bad Bunny drive and party in the California desert.

The video features cameos by Frank Ocean, Lil Uzi Vert, Dominic Fike and Brazilian soccer player Ronaldinho.

Bad Bunny had teased the song in a TikTok video earlier this week.

@badbunny

dime si te gusta y te la envio por whatsapp :) ♬ original sound - Bad Bunny

Bad Bunny previously told Billboard that he would be "taking a break" this year.

"2023 is for me, for my physical health, my emotional health to breathe, enjoy my achievements," he said.

"We're going to celebrate. Let's go here, let's go there, let's go on the boat. I have a couple of sporadic commitments, and I'll go to the studio, but there's no pressure."

The release of "Where She Goes" follows rumors that Bad Bunny is dating model Kendall Jenner. Fans speculated that Bad Bunny included references to Jenner in the song's music video, including scorpion imagery for Jenner's birth sign of Scorpio.

Advertisement

Read More

Kelly Clarkson releases 'Favorite Kind of High' ahead of new album Megan Fox, Martha Stewart attend Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue launch Ireland Baldwin gives birth to first child What to watch next: Sign up for UPI's Streaming newsletter

Latest Headlines

Kelly Clarkson releases 'Favorite Kind of High' ahead of new album
Music // 32 minutes ago
Kelly Clarkson releases 'Favorite Kind of High' ahead of new album
May 19 (UPI) -- Kelly Clarkson released a single and music video for "Favorite Kind of High," a song from her forthcoming album, "Chemistry."
Enhypen share moody 'Bite Me' music video teaser
Music // 21 hours ago
Enhypen share moody 'Bite Me' music video teaser
May 18 (UPI) -- K-pop group Enhypen released a preview of its music video for "Bite Me," a song from its forthcoming EP, "Dark Blood."
Garth Brooks extends Las Vegas residency into 2024
Music // 23 hours ago
Garth Brooks extends Las Vegas residency into 2024
May 18 (UPI) -- Garth Brooks added new dates to his "Plus One" residency show at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace ahead of its launch.
Jorja Smith to release 'Falling or Flying' album in September
Music // 1 day ago
Jorja Smith to release 'Falling or Flying' album in September
May 18 (UPI) -- "Be Honest" singer Jorja Smith will release her second album, "Falling or Flying," in September.
Enhypen share 'Dark Blood' highlight medley
Music // 1 day ago
Enhypen share 'Dark Blood' highlight medley
May 17 (UPI) -- K-pop group Enhypen released a preview of its forthcoming EP, "Dark Blood."
Foo Fighters release 'Under You' ahead of new album
Music // 2 days ago
Foo Fighters release 'Under You' ahead of new album
May 17 (UPI) -- Foo Fighters released the song "Under You" ahead of their album "But Here We Are."
NCT's Taeyong shares 'Shalala' album release schedule
Music // 2 days ago
NCT's Taeyong shares 'Shalala' album release schedule
May 16 (UPI) -- K-pop star Taeyong will release photos and music video teasers ahead of his debut solo EP, "Shalala."
Pink, Billie Eilish, Guns N' Roses to headline Music Midtown festival
Music // 2 days ago
Pink, Billie Eilish, Guns N' Roses to headline Music Midtown festival
May 16 (UPI) -- Pink, Flume, Billie Eilish, The 1975, Guns N' Roses, Lil Baby and other artists will perform at Music Midtown festival in September.
Post Malone announces 'Austin' album, North American tour
Music // 2 days ago
Post Malone announces 'Austin' album, North American tour
May 16 (UPI) -- Post Malone will release his fifth album, "Austin," and launch a new North American tour in July.
Liz Phair to launch 'Exile in Guyville' 30th anniversary tour
Music // 2 days ago
Liz Phair to launch 'Exile in Guyville' 30th anniversary tour
May 16 (UPI) -- Liz Phair will perform across North America on a new tour celebrating the 30th anniversary of her album "Exile in Guyville."
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Jimmy Buffett hospitalized, cancels upcoming shows
Jimmy Buffett hospitalized, cancels upcoming shows
Jill Duggar speaks out in 'Shiny Happy People: Duggar Family Secrets' trailer
Jill Duggar speaks out in 'Shiny Happy People: Duggar Family Secrets' trailer
WWE star Billy Graham dies at 79
WWE star Billy Graham dies at 79
'Futurama' returns July 24 on Hulu
'Futurama' returns July 24 on Hulu
Halle Bailey talks about representation in the 'The Little Mermaid' on 'GMA'
Halle Bailey talks about representation in the 'The Little Mermaid' on 'GMA'
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement