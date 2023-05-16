Trending
May 16, 2023 / 1:11 PM

SAG Awards to return in February 2024, stream on Netflix

By Annie Martin
Workers prepare for the 2022 SAG Awards at Barker Hanger in Los Angeles. The 2024 ceremony will take place at Barker Hanger in February. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI
Workers prepare for the 2022 SAG Awards at Barker Hanger in Los Angeles. The 2024 ceremony will take place at Barker Hanger in February. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

May 16 (UPI) -- The Screen Actors Guild Awards will return in 2024.

The 30th annual SAG Awards will take place Feb. 24, 2024, at Shrine Auditorium & Expo Hall in Los Angeles.

The two-hour ceremony will stream live at 8 p.m. EDT on Netflix.

The Screen Actors Guild-American Federation of Television and Radio Artists (SAG-AFTRA) presents the SAG Awards to honor outstanding performances in film and television.

Submissions for nomination consideration will open Aug. 28, 2023, and close Oct. 27. Voting will begin Dec. 4 and end Jan. 7, 2024.

Nominations for the 30th annual show will be announced Jan. 10.

Final voting will run from Jan. 17 to Feb. 23.

This year's SAG Awards took place in February. Everything Everywhere All at Once, Top Gun: Maverick, Stranger Things and Abbott Elementary were among the winners.

