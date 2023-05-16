SAG Awards to return in February 2024, stream on Netflix

Workers prepare for the 2022 SAG Awards at Barker Hanger in Los Angeles. The 2024 ceremony will take place at Barker Hanger in February. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

May 16 (UPI) -- The Screen Actors Guild Awards will return in 2024. The 30th annual SAG Awards will take place Feb. 24, 2024, at Shrine Auditorium & Expo Hall in Los Angeles. Advertisement

The two-hour ceremony will stream live at 8 p.m. EDT on Netflix.

The countdown begins! ⏰ The SAG Awards are back on Saturday, Feb. 24, 2024, exclusively streaming on @Netflix at 8pm ET / 5pm PT. pic.twitter.com/FHbJcfsWFY— SAG Awards® (@SAGawards) May 16, 2023

The Screen Actors Guild-American Federation of Television and Radio Artists (SAG-AFTRA) presents the SAG Awards to honor outstanding performances in film and television.

Submissions for nomination consideration will open Aug. 28, 2023, and close Oct. 27. Voting will begin Dec. 4 and end Jan. 7, 2024.

Nominations for the 30th annual show will be announced Jan. 10.

Final voting will run from Jan. 17 to Feb. 23.

This year's SAG Awards took place in February. Everything Everywhere All at Once, Top Gun: Maverick, Stranger Things and Abbott Elementary were among the winners.