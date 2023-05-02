Tony Awards: 'Some Like It Hot,' '& Juliet' among top nominees

May 2 (UPI) -- The American Theatre Wing and The Broadway League have unveiled the nominees for the 2023 Tony Awards.
Lea Michele and Myles Frost announced the nominations during a live stream Tuesday.
The Tony Awards recognize excellence in live Broadway theatre. The 76th annual ceremony will take place June 11 at United Palace in New York City and air on CBS. The show will also be available to stream on Paramount+.
Some Like It Hot topped this year's nominees with 13 nominations, including Best Musical.
& Juliet, New York, New York and Shucked followed with nine nominations each, while Kimberly Akimbo and Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street both have eight.
Ain't No Mo', A Doll's House, Into the Woods, Leopoldstadt and Parade are each up for six awards.
The 2023 Tony Awards nominations include:
Best Musical
& Juliet
Kimberly Akimbo
New York, New York
Shucked
Some Like It Hot
Best Play
Ain't No Mo'
Between Riverside and Crazy
Cost of Living
Fat Ham
Leopoldstadt
Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role in a Play
Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, Suzan-Lori Parks' Topdog/Underdog
Corey Hawkins, Suzan-Lori Parks' Topdog/Underdog
Sean Hayes, Good Night, Oscar
Stephen McKinley Henderson, Between Riverside and Crazy
Wendell Pierce, Arthur Miller's Death of a Salesman
Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role in a Play
Jessica Chastain, A Doll's House
Jodie Comer, Prima Facie
Jessica Hecht, Summer, 1976
Audra McDonald, Ohio State Murders
Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role in a Musical
Christian Borle, Some Like It Hot
J. Harrison Ghee, Some Like It Hot
Josh Groban, Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street
Brian d'Arcy James, Into the Woods
Ben Platt, Parade
Colton Ryan, New York, New York
Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role in a Musical
Annaleigh Ashford, Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street
Sara Bareilles, Into the Woods
Victoria Clark, Kimberly Akimbo
Lorna Courtney, & Juliet
Micaela Diamond, Parade