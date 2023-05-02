Trending
Entertainment News
May 2, 2023 / 9:39 AM

Tony Awards: 'Some Like It Hot,' '& Juliet' among top nominees

By Annie Martin
Christian Borle and "Some Like It Hot" are nominated at the Tony Awards. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI
Christian Borle and "Some Like It Hot" are nominated at the Tony Awards. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI

May 2 (UPI) -- The American Theatre Wing and The Broadway League have unveiled the nominees for the 2023 Tony Awards.

Lea Michele and Myles Frost announced the nominations during a live stream Tuesday.

The Tony Awards recognize excellence in live Broadway theatre. The 76th annual ceremony will take place June 11 at United Palace in New York City and air on CBS. The show will also be available to stream on Paramount+.

Some Like It Hot topped this year's nominees with 13 nominations, including Best Musical.

& Juliet, New York, New York and Shucked followed with nine nominations each, while Kimberly Akimbo and Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street both have eight.

Ain't No Mo', A Doll's House, Into the Woods, Leopoldstadt and Parade are each up for six awards.

The 2023 Tony Awards nominations include:

Best Musical

& Juliet

Kimberly Akimbo

New York, New York

Shucked

Some Like It Hot

Best Play

Ain't No Mo'

Between Riverside and Crazy

Cost of Living

Fat Ham

Leopoldstadt

Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role in a Play

Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, Suzan-Lori Parks' Topdog/Underdog

Corey Hawkins, Suzan-Lori Parks' Topdog/Underdog

Sean Hayes, Good Night, Oscar

Stephen McKinley Henderson, Between Riverside and Crazy

Wendell Pierce, Arthur Miller's Death of a Salesman

Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role in a Play

Jessica Chastain, A Doll's House

Jodie Comer, Prima Facie

Jessica Hecht, Summer, 1976

Audra McDonald, Ohio State Murders

Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role in a Musical

Christian Borle, Some Like It Hot

J. Harrison Ghee, Some Like It Hot

Josh Groban, Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street

Brian d'Arcy James, Into the Woods

Ben Platt, Parade

Colton Ryan, New York, New York

Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role in a Musical

Annaleigh Ashford, Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street

Sara Bareilles, Into the Woods

Victoria Clark, Kimberly Akimbo

Lorna Courtney, & Juliet

Micaela Diamond, Parade

