May 1, 2023 / 11:35 AM

Sophie Turner asks for privacy after accidentally posting video of daughter

By Annie Martin
1/5
Sophie Turner (R), pictured with Joe Jonas, said she made "an honest mistake" by sharing a video of her daughter Willa on Instagram. File Photo by Chris Chew/UPI
Sophie Turner (R), pictured with Joe Jonas, said she made "an honest mistake" by sharing a video of her daughter Willa on Instagram. File Photo by Chris Chew/UPI | License Photo

May 1 (UPI) -- Sophie Turner is asking for privacy after accidentally posting a video of her elder daughter.

The 27-year-old actress said Monday that she made "an honest mistake" by sharing a video of Willa, her 2-year-old daughter with her husband, singer Joe Jonas, on Instagram.

On Instagram Stories, Turner requested that fans respect her children's privacy by deleting and not sharing copies of the video.

"Earlier today, I made an honest mistake accidentally posting a video of our daughter on Instagram Stories," the star wrote. "We have always advocated for our kids' rights to privacy so sharing this publicly is against anything I stand for. Our children deserve the right to grow up out of the public eye, to learn and grow in private."

"If I were to post anything of our kids, know that it is unquestionably a mistake. I would greatly appreciate if anyone who has reposted on any other platform, please delete the video," she said.

Sophie Turner said she made "an honest mistake" by sharing a video of her daughter Willa on Instagram. Photo by sophiet/Instagram Stories

Turner and Jonas married in May 2019. The couple welcomed daughter Willa in July 2020 and their second daughter in July 2022.

Turner called out paparazzi in May 2021 after photographs of her with Willa were published online.

"I guess yesterday some paparazzi managed to get a picture of my daughter and I and I just want to say that the reason that I am not posting pictures of my daughter and making sure that we can avoid paparazzi at all costs is because I explicitly do not want those photos out there," the actress said.

"She is my daughter. She did not ask for this life, to be photographed," she added. "I'm sickened, I'm disgusted and I'm respectfully asking everyone to stop following us around and stop trying to take pictures of our daughter and especially printing them."

Turner is best known for playing Sansa Stark on the HBO series Game of Thrones.

