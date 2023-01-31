Trending
Jan. 31, 2023 / 7:58 AM

Stars remember TV icon Cindy Williams as 'fine and talented'

"Thank you for all the laughter and treasured TV memories, Cindy," actress Lynda Carter tweeted.

By Karen Butler
1/6
Cindy Williams (R), seen here with "Laverne and Shirley" co-star Penny Marshall in 2004, died on Jan. 25. File Photo by Francis Specker/UPI
Cindy Williams (R), seen here with "Laverne and Shirley" co-star Penny Marshall in 2004, died on Jan. 25. File Photo by Francis Specker/UPI | License Photo

Jan. 31 (UPI) -- Many of Cindy Williams' fellow TV icons are taking to social media to mourn her death at the age of 75.

The actress' representative announced Monday that Williams had died peacefully at her Los Angeles home on Jan. 25, after a short illness.

"Backstage, Season 1: I'm offstage waiting for a cue. The script's been a tough one, so we're giving it 110% and the audience is having a great time," Williams' Laverne & Shirley co-star Michael McKean tweeted. "Cindy scoots by me to make her entrance and with a glorious grin, says: "Show's cookin'!". Amen. Thank you, Cindy."

Happy Days and Barry star Henry Winkler retweeted McKean's post, adding, "My condolences for the loss of your incredible friend."

Winkler also wrote, "What a fine and talented human being ! RIP."

"#CindyWilliams Her unpretentious intelligence, talent, wit & humanity impacted every character she created & person she worked with. We were paired as actors on 6 different projects. #AmericanGraffiti a couple of dramas & then #HappyDays & #laverneandshirley Lucky me. RIP, Cindy," actor and filmmaker Ron Howard said.

Wonder Woman star Lynda Carter posted: "She never heard the word impossible. Thank you for all the laughter and treasured TV memories, Cindy."

"Singing this song with so much gratitude for both of you ladies. Absolute gems. United again... Rest in Paradise Cindy Williams," Rosario Dawson shared a clip of the Laverne & Shirley theme song, "Making Our Dreams Come True."

Actress Ming-Na Wen tweeted: "Loved #LaverneandShirley! Knew that opening so well. RIP #cindywilliams Condolences to her loved ones."

"Rip Cindy Williams -- fave is great iconic film and television performances -- American graffiti the conversation -- and Laverne and Shirley -- of course -- to name a few," said actor John Cusack.

