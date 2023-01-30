Trending
Advertisement
Entertainment News
Jan. 30, 2023 / 8:53 PM

'Laverne & Shirley' actress Cindy Williams dead at 75

By Sheri Walsh
1/4
Actress Cindy Williams, best known for her role as Shirley in the hit television sitcom "Laverne &amp; Shirley," has died at the age of 75. File Photo by Laura Cavanaugh/UPI /
Actress Cindy Williams, best known for her role as Shirley in the hit television sitcom "Laverne & Shirley," has died at the age of 75. File Photo by Laura Cavanaugh/UPI / | License Photo

Jan. 30 (UPI) -- Actress Cindy Williams, best known for her role as Shirley in the hit television sitcoms Happy Days and Laverne & Shirley, has died at the age of 75.

Williams' death was announced Monday on her official website. Williams died peacefully at her Los Angeles home on Jan. 25, after a short illness, according to a statement released by family spokesperson Liza Cranis.

Advertisement

"The passing of our kind, hilarious mother, Cindy Williams, has brought us insurmountable sadness that could never truly be expressed," her two children, Zak and Emily Hudson, said in the statement.

"Knowing and loving her has been our joy and privilege. She was one of a kind, beautiful, generous and possessed a brilliant sense of humor and a glittering spirit that everyone loved," the statement said.

Williams played Shirley Feeney, opposite the late Penny Marshall, in the television comedy series Laverne & Shirley from 1976 to 1983. The show, which featured two single women working at a Milwaukee brewery in the 1950s, was a spin-off of their characters on Happy Days.

Williams was born in Van Nuys, Calif., where she first started acting in high school. She majored in Theater Arts at L.A. City College before landing roles on other hit television shows Room 222, Nanny and the Professor and Love, American Style in the 1970s.

Advertisement

Williams also appeared in the 1973 film American Graffiti, as well as The Conversation in 1974.

During her career, Williams made her Broadway debut in the role of Mrs. Tottendale in the award-winning musical The Drowsy Chaperone.

Williams' stage credits also include the national tour of Grease, the national tour of Deathtrap, The Female Odd Couple and Steel Magnolias.

Notable Deaths of 2023

Barrett Strong
Motown singer and songwriter Barrett Strong arrives at the Songwriters Hall of Fame ceremony in 2004. Strong, who was the first artist to record a song for Motown and co-wrote hits for the Temptations, Marvin Gaye, Gladys Knight and more, died at the age of 81 on January 29. Photo by Ezio Petersen/UPI | License Photo

Latest Headlines

'Power Book II: Ghost' renewed for Season 4, Michael Ealy to join cast
TV // 6 hours ago
'Power Book II: Ghost' renewed for Season 4, Michael Ealy to join cast
Jan. 30 (UPI) -- Michael Ealy will star in "Power Book II: Ghost," which will return for a fourth season on Starz.
Jafaar Jackson, nephew of Michael Jackson, to play late singer in new film
Movies // 7 hours ago
Jafaar Jackson, nephew of Michael Jackson, to play late singer in new film
Jan. 30 (UPI) -- Jafaar Jackson will portray his late uncle, pop star Michael Jackson, in a new biopic directed by Antoine Fuqua.
Nina Ali exits 'Real Housewives of Dubai' after one season
TV // 7 hours ago
Nina Ali exits 'Real Housewives of Dubai' after one season
Jan. 30 (UPI) -- Nina Ali announced her departure from the Bravo reality series "Real Housewives of Dubai."
NCT 127 draws 700,000 spectators in 2nd world tour
Music // 8 hours ago
NCT 127 draws 700,000 spectators in 2nd world tour
Jan. 30 (UPI) -- K-pop boy band NCT 127 has completed its second world tour, "Neo City:The Link," which has drawn some 700,000 spectators in 17 major cities, its management agency SM Entertainment said Monday.
'My Brilliant Friend' photo introduces Season 4 cast
TV // 8 hours ago
'My Brilliant Friend' photo introduces Season 4 cast
Jan. 30 (UPI) -- Alba Rohrwacher and Irene Maiorino will play Elena Greco and Lila Cerullo in the fourth and final season of the HBO series "My Brilliant Friend."
'One Piece' live-action series coming to Netflix in 2023
TV // 8 hours ago
'One Piece' live-action series coming to Netflix in 2023
Jan. 30 (UPI) -- Netflix shared a poster and release date for "One Piece," a live-action adaptation of the Eiichiro Oda manga.
Barrett Strong, Motown singer and songwriter, dies at 81
Music // 9 hours ago
Barrett Strong, Motown singer and songwriter, dies at 81
Jan. 30 (UPI) -- Barrett Strong, a singer and songwriter who wrote numerous hits for the Temptations, died Sunday.
'Murder Mystery 2' trailer: Adam Sandler, Jennifer Aniston head to Paris
Movies // 10 hours ago
'Murder Mystery 2' trailer: Adam Sandler, Jennifer Aniston head to Paris
Jan. 30 (UPI) -- "Murder Mystery 2," a comedy mystery film starring Adam Sandler and Jennifer Aniston, is coming to Netflix.
Abigail Breslin marries Ira Kunyansky at California wedding
Entertainment News // 10 hours ago
Abigail Breslin marries Ira Kunyansky at California wedding
Jan. 30 (UPI) -- "Little Miss Sunshine" and "Scream Queens" actress Abigail Breslin married her fiancé, Ira Kunyansky, in California.
Lisa Loring, the first Wednesday of the 'Addams Family,' dies at 64
Entertainment News // 10 hours ago
Lisa Loring, the first Wednesday of the 'Addams Family,' dies at 64
Jan. 30 (UPI) -- Lisa Loring, who was the first to play Wednesday on the TV version of "The Addams Family," has died at 64.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Sundance movie review: 'My Animal' is a sexy, sensual werewolf saga
Sundance movie review: 'My Animal' is a sexy, sensual werewolf saga
Jaime King: Mental health, abuse led to Sherri Papini kidnapping hoax
Jaime King: Mental health, abuse led to Sherri Papini kidnapping hoax
'24,' 'Picard' actress Annie Wersching dead at 45
'24,' 'Picard' actress Annie Wersching dead at 45
'Jay Leno's Garage' canceled after his second accident
'Jay Leno's Garage' canceled after his second accident
Lisa Loring, the first Wednesday of the 'Addams Family,' dies at 64
Lisa Loring, the first Wednesday of the 'Addams Family,' dies at 64
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement