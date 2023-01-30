Trending
Advertisement
Entertainment News
Jan. 30, 2023 / 10:24 AM

Lisa Loring, the first Wednesday of the 'Addams Family,' dies at 64

By Tonya Pendleton

Jan. 30 (UPI) -- Lisa Loring, who played the original Wednesday Addams on the TV show The Addams Family, has died. Her daughter, Vanessa Foumberg, confirmed to Variety and The Hollywood Reporter, that she died of a stroke.

Though the characters began as a newspaper cartoon created by Charles Addams in 1939, The Addams Family evolved into a popular '60s TV show that aired in reruns for decades, as well as multiple movies. Last year, the Netflix TV series Wednesday starring Jenna Ortega, was the highest-rated debut on the streamer.

Advertisement

Loring was 64. Her friend Laurie Jacobson said Loring was a smoker who suffered from high blood pressure.

"She had been on life support for 3 days," Jacobson posted on Facebook. "Yesterday, her family made the difficult decision to remove it and she passed last night. She is embedded in the tapestry that is pop culture and in our hearts always as Wednesday Addams."

Advertisement

Loring enjoyed a lifetime of fame given her association with the storied fictional family, especially in the age of comedy and sci-fi conventions and websites. Loring appeared on the sitcom The Pruitts of Southampton with Phyllis Diller and on TV series ranging from Fantasy Island, The Girl From U.N.C.L.E. and Barnaby Jones. She also played Cricket Montgomery on the soap opera As the World Turns from 1980 - 1983.

"She went peacefully with both her daughters holding her hands," Foumberg told Variety. Loring is survived by Foumberg and another daughter, Marianne.

Loring was born Lisa Ann DeCinces to a military family in the Marshall Islands on Feb. 16, 1958. After her parents separated she was raised by her mother Judith in Hawaii and Los Angeles.

She began her career as a child model and was first cast in the TV show Dr.Kildare. Loring played Wednesday from the ages of 6 to 8 during the two-season of the original TV show in the '60s.

On The Addams Family, Wednesday was an odd, pale child always dressed in black, collected spiders and played with headless dolls. She was a droll character who rarely smiled, but was the heart of the eccentric family that included her and her brother Pugsley, played by Kenneth Patrick Weatherwax. He died in 2014. Weatherwax, Loring, and most of the rest of The Addams Family sitcom cast reprised their roles for the 1977 made-for-TV movie Halloween with the New Addams Family.

Advertisement

Loring acted in genre films like Savage Island and Iced in the '80s.

Wednesday has since been played by Christina Ricci in The Addams Family movies and now by Ortega, who says she used Loring as inspiration for her now-viral dance.

"I paid homage to Lisa Loring, the first Wednesday Addams," Ortega said on the Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon last month. "I did a little bit of her shuffle that she does."

Per Variety, Butch Patrick, who played Eddie Munster on The Munsters, a similarly themed '60s sitcom about a family of kindhearted monsters, posted his condolences to his Facebook page.

"Very sorry to hear of my dear friend Lisa Loring's passing," he wrote. "We were very close and worked together often.I know she was very weak. I was in her company just a few weeks ago. Godspeed my friend."

Notable Deaths of 2023

Billy Packer
Longtime college basketball analyst Billy Packer (R) with Jim Nantz in 2005. Packer, who was the lead analyst for 34 consecutive Final Fours on NBC and CBS, died at the age of 82 on January 26. Photo by Bill Greenblatt/UPI | License Photo

Advertisement

Read More

'24,' 'Picard' actress Annie Wersching dead at 45 'Jay Leno's Garage' canceled after his second accident Spike Lee to be honored with BFI Fellowship

Latest Headlines

Mariel Molino: Tough to trust anyone in mystery thriller 'Watchful Eye'
TV // 19 minutes ago
Mariel Molino: Tough to trust anyone in mystery thriller 'Watchful Eye'
NEW YORK, Jan. 30 (UPI) -- Mariel Molino and Amy Acker said it can be a challenge to talk about a mystery thriller like "The Watchful Eye" because they don't want to reveal the secrets and lies too soon and ruin the fun for viewers.
Meghan Trainor expecting second child with Daryl Sabara
Entertainment News // 23 minutes ago
Meghan Trainor expecting second child with Daryl Sabara
Jan. 30 (UPI) -- Meghan Trainor is expecting her second child with her husband, actor Daryl Sabara.
Roseanne Barr's standup special 'Cancel This' headed to Fox Nation in February
TV // 1 hour ago
Roseanne Barr's standup special 'Cancel This' headed to Fox Nation in February
Jan. 30 (UPI) -- Roseanne Barr's new standup special "Roseanne Barr: Cancel This!" airs on the Fox Nation streaming service on Feb. 13.
Famous birthdays for Jan. 30: Kid Cudi, Christian Bale
Entertainment News // 7 hours ago
Famous birthdays for Jan. 30: Kid Cudi, Christian Bale
Jan. 30 (UPI) -- Rapper Kid Cudi turns 39 and actor Christian Bale turn 49, among the famous birthdays for Jan. 30.
Sundance movie review: 'Cassandro' celebrates joy, progress in wrestling
Movies // 8 hours ago
Sundance movie review: 'Cassandro' celebrates joy, progress in wrestling
Jan. 30 (UPI) -- "Cassandro" is the biopic of Mexican wrestler Saul Armendariz, who created the persona Cassandro and became the first "exotico" wrestler to win matches.
Sundance movie review: 'Talk to Me' cleverly conjures evil spirits
Movies // 11 hours ago
Sundance movie review: 'Talk to Me' cleverly conjures evil spirits
Jan. 29 (UPI) -- The horror movie "Talk to Me" has a clever new take on spiritual possession that sends its cast of teen dabblers into dangerous and violent territory.
'24,' 'Picard' actress Annie Wersching dead at 45
Entertainment News // 17 hours ago
'24,' 'Picard' actress Annie Wersching dead at 45
Jan. 29 (UPI) -- Annie Wersching -- an actress known for her roles in the TV shows "24," "Star Trek: Picard," "Timeless" and "Bosch" -- has died of cancer at the age of 45.
'Shazam!' star Zachary Levi announces his father has died
Entertainment News // 18 hours ago
'Shazam!' star Zachary Levi announces his father has died
Jan. 29 (UPI) -- "Shazam!" and "Chuck" actor Zachary Levi announced on Instagram Sunday that his father, Darrell, has died.
'Avatar' tops North American box office for 7th weekend
Movies // 20 hours ago
'Avatar' tops North American box office for 7th weekend
Jan. 29 (UPI) -- "Avatar: The Way of Water" -- a current Best Picture Oscar nominee -- is the No. 1 movie in North America for a seventh weekend, earning an additional $15.7 million in receipts.
Sundance movie review: Doc 'Beyond Utopia' captures harrowing North Korea escape
Movies // 21 hours ago
Sundance movie review: Doc 'Beyond Utopia' captures harrowing North Korea escape
Jan. 29 (UPI) -- "Beyond Utopia" follows three different families escaping from North Korea through an underground network of brokers led by a pastor in South Korea. Viewers accompany them via firsthand accounts and footage.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

'24,' 'Picard' actress Annie Wersching dead at 45
'24,' 'Picard' actress Annie Wersching dead at 45
Sundance movie review: 'My Animal' is a sexy, sensual werewolf saga
Sundance movie review: 'My Animal' is a sexy, sensual werewolf saga
'Jay Leno's Garage' canceled after his second accident
'Jay Leno's Garage' canceled after his second accident
Jaime King: Mental health, abuse led to Sherri Papini kidnapping hoax
Jaime King: Mental health, abuse led to Sherri Papini kidnapping hoax
'Shazam!' star Zachary Levi announces his father has died
'Shazam!' star Zachary Levi announces his father has died
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement