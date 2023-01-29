Advertisement
Entertainment News
Jan. 29, 2023 / 4:40 PM / Updated at 5:04 PM

'24,' 'Picard' actress Annie Wersching dead at 45

"There are no words. Love you Annie," actor Titus Welliver tweeted.

By Karen Butler
Annie Wersching has died at the age of 45. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI
Jan. 29 (UPI) -- Annie Wersching -- an actress known for her roles in the TV shows 24, Star Trek: Picard, Timeless and Bosch -- has died of cancer at the age of 45.

She also was famous for her appearances in The Rookie, The Vampire Diairies, General Hospital and Runaways, as well as for her voice role in the video game version of The Last of Us.

"There is a cavernous hole in the soul of this family today. But she left us the tools to fill it. She found wonder in the simplest moment. She didn't require music to dance. She taught us not to wait for adventure to find you. 'Go find it. It's everywhere.' And find it we shall," her husband, actor Stephen Tull, said in a statement Sunday.

"As I drove our boys, the true loves of her life, down the winding driveway and street, she would yell 'BYE!' until we were out of earshot and into the world. I can still hear it ringing. Bye my Buddie. 'I love you little family...'"

Numerous artists took to social media to express their shock and sadness over the news.

"There are no words. Love you Annie," actor Titus Welliver posted on Twitter.

"We love you #AnnieWersching You will be deeply missed. Please #Timeless community donate whatever you can to support Annie's husband Steve & their boys as they transition through this very painful time," said actress Abigail Spencer.

Writer-producer Eric Kripke tweeted: "Heartbreaking. Annie was so kind, brilliant, full of life. She was my secret weapon, I cast her in every show I made, was looking for her part in #TheBoys. I'll always regret not working with her one more time. Love to her family, help if you can. #SPNFamily #Timeless #Revolution."

"Good night, Dear @Wersching You are loved. Thank you for all of it. #Tess #TheLastOfUs," said actress Merle Dandridge.

"StarTrek.com is deeply heartbroken by the passing of Annie Wersching. Her exuberance and impact on the Star Trek universe will never be forgotten," the Star Trek Twitter feed said.

"A true loss to our Trek family, and to television. May she rest in God's peace.#RIP #AnnieWersching," actor Doug Jones tweeted.

"Rest in Peace, @Wersching. She was so damn talented and kind. A Go Fund Me has been set up for her family. If you ever felt moved by her many great performances, consider donating," actor Seamus Dever wrote.

Wersching is survived by her husband and three young sons.

