Jan. 26, 2023 / 10:47 AM

'Bachelor' alum Hannah Ann Sluss engaged to Jake Funk

By Annie Martin

Jan. 26 (UPI) -- Bachelor alum Hannah Ann Sluss is engaged to be married.

The 26-year-old television personality announced her engagement to her boyfriend, professional football player Jake Funk, on Wednesday.

Sluss shared the news in a TikTok video that shows the couple enjoying a candlelit meal on the beach. The camera pans to projector lights reading "She said yes!" and Sluss showing off her engagement ring.

"The surprise at the end he had for me," Sluss captioned the post.

Sluss and Funk were first linked in late 2021 and went public with their romance in February 2022.

"We met a couple months ago and as soon as we met, we just had an instant connection and basically [we've been] inseparable since day one," Sluss told Us Weekly at the time. "Just getting to know him and us being together and incorporating our lives together, it's just been very seamless and easy."

Sluss was previously engaged to Peter Weber, whom she met in The Bachelor Season 24. The couple split in the season finale after Weber shared that he had lingering feelings for contestant Madison Prewett.

Funk is a running back for the Indianapolis Colts.

