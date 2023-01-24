Trending
Jan. 24, 2023

'Bachelor' alum Raven Gates pregnant with second child

By Annie Martin

Jan. 24 (UPI) -- Bachelor alum Raven Gates is going to be a mom of two.

The 31-year-old television personality is expecting her second child with her husband and fellow Bachelor Nation star, Adam Gottschalk.

Gates shared the news Monday on Instagram alongside photos of herself with Gottschalk and their 1-year-old son, Gates Zev. Gates and Gottschalk are seen holding sonograms.

"Baby #2 due in July! Any tips on two under 2? Pray for us!... especially Adam," Gates captioned the post.

Fellow Bachelor Nation stars Tia Booth, Jade Roper and Becca Tilley were among those to congratulate Gates in the comments.

"Cannot wait for Baby G #2!!!" Booth wrote.

"So so happy for you!!! Congrats, Raven and Adam!!" Roper added.

"Ahhh! Congratulations! So happy for y'all!!!!!!!" Tilley said.

Gates and Gottschalk met in Bachelor in Paradise Season 4. The couple married in April 2021 and welcomed their son in January 2022.

Gates was previously a contestant in Nick Viall's season of The Bachelor, while Gottschalk appeared in Rachel Lindsay's season of The Bachelorette.

