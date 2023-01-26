Trending
Advertisement
Music
Jan. 26, 2023 / 10:28 AM

Hardy, Lainey Wilson perform 'Wait in the Truck' on 'Tonight Show'

By Annie Martin
1/5
Hardy (R) and Lainey Wilson performed their single "Wait in the Truck" on "The Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon." Photo by John Angelillo/UPI
Hardy (R) and Lainey Wilson performed their single "Wait in the Truck" on "The Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon." Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Jan. 26 (UPI) -- Hardy and Lainey Wilson took to the stage on The Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon.

The country music artists performed their single "Wait in the Truck" during Wednesday's episode of the NBC late-night show.

Advertisement

Hardy and Wilson released a single and music video for the song in August.

"Wait in the Truck" appears on Hardy's second studio album, The Mockingbird & the Crow, released last week. The singer celebrated the album's release in an Instagram video Saturday.

"It's been such a long time coming. I mean, the record has been done for, gosh, coming up on a year, but we've just had a lot going on," Hardy said. "But it's finally here and I hope you guys are loving it."

"I truly, this is -- I'm the most proud of this than I am any work of music that I've done since I've been in Nashville. I truly, truly love it," he added. "And I think every song is a song that I think is the best song that I've wrote in the past couple of years. Every single one of them."

Advertisement

The Mockingbird & the Crow features 16 other songs, including "Red" featuring Morgan Wallen and "Radio Song" featuring Jeremy McKinnon.

Wilson released her second studio album, Bell Bottom Country, in October. The album features the single "Heart Like a Truck" and 15 other songs.

Read More

Luke Bryan, Shania Twain to headline Faster Horses music festival Little Big Town to launch 'Friends of Mine' tour in April Mike 'The Situation' Sorrentino celebrates baby girl's birth What to watch next: Sign up for UPI's Streaming newsletter

Latest Headlines

John Mayer to launch solo tour in March
Music // 36 minutes ago
John Mayer to launch solo tour in March
Jan. 26 (UPI) -- John Mayer will perform across North America on a solo arena tour featuring Lizzy McAlpine and Alec Benjamin.
Super Junior's Yesung releases solo album, 'Small Things' music video
Music // 22 hours ago
Super Junior's Yesung releases solo album, 'Small Things' music video
Jan. 25 (UPI) -- K-pop star Yesung released the solo album "Sensory Flows" and a music video for the song "Small Things."
Luke Bryan, Shania Twain to headline Faster Horses music festival
Music // 22 hours ago
Luke Bryan, Shania Twain to headline Faster Horses music festival
Jan. 25 (UPI) -- Luke Bryan, Zac Brown Band, Shania Twain and other artists will perform at Faster Horses music and camping festival in July.
Little Big Town to launch 'Friends of Mine' tour in April
Music // 23 hours ago
Little Big Town to launch 'Friends of Mine' tour in April
Jan. 25 (UPI) -- Country music group Little Big Town will perform across the United States on a new tour.
Bad Bunny, Lizzo, Luke Combs to perform at Grammys
Music // 1 day ago
Bad Bunny, Lizzo, Luke Combs to perform at Grammys
Jan. 25 (UPI) -- Bad Bunny, Kim Petras, Sam Smith, Luke Combs, Lizzo and other artists will take the stage at the Grammy Awards in February.
TXT enjoy nature in 'Sugar Rush Ride' music video teaser
Music // 1 day ago
TXT enjoy nature in 'Sugar Rush Ride' music video teaser
Jan. 24 (UPI) -- South Korean boy band Tomorrow X Together released a preview of its music video for "Sugar Rush Ride," the title track from its EP "The Name Chapter: Temptation."
Panic! at the Disco to disband: 'Sometimes a journey must end'
Music // 1 day ago
Panic! at the Disco to disband: 'Sometimes a journey must end'
Jan. 24 (UPI) -- Panic! at the Disco will disband following its "Viva Las Vengeance" tour as Brendon Urie prepares to welcome his first child.
Justin Bieber sells music rights to Hipgnosis Songs in $200M deal
Music // 1 day ago
Justin Bieber sells music rights to Hipgnosis Songs in $200M deal
Jan. 24 (UPI) -- Justin Bieber has sold his publishing and recorded music rights to Hipgnosis Songs Capital.
Kim Petras performs new single 'Brrr' on 'Late Night'
Music // 1 day ago
Kim Petras performs new single 'Brrr' on 'Late Night'
Jan. 24 (UPI) -- Kim Petras performed her song "Brrr" and discussed her Grammy nomination on "Late Night with Seth Meyers."
Monsta X share 'Liar' version of 'Beautiful Liar' dance practice video
Music // 2 days ago
Monsta X share 'Liar' version of 'Beautiful Liar' dance practice video
Jan. 23 (UPI) -- K-pop group Monsta X released a choreography video for "Beautiful Liar," the title track its EP "Reason."
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Paris Hilton announces birth of first child, a boy
Paris Hilton announces birth of first child, a boy
Antonia Gentry says she almost didn't audition for 'Ginny & Georgia'
Antonia Gentry says she almost didn't audition for 'Ginny & Georgia'
'Maybe I Do' star William H. Macy: It's never too late in life for romance
'Maybe I Do' star William H. Macy: It's never too late in life for romance
'Sesame Street' co-creator Lloyd Morrisett dead at 93
'Sesame Street' co-creator Lloyd Morrisett dead at 93
Sundance movie review: 'Landscape with Invisible Hand' depicts insidious invasion
Sundance movie review: 'Landscape with Invisible Hand' depicts insidious invasion
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement