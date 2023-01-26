Hardy, Lainey Wilson perform 'Wait in the Truck' on 'Tonight Show'

1/5

Hardy (R) and Lainey Wilson performed their single "Wait in the Truck" on "The Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon." Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Jan. 26 (UPI) -- Hardy and Lainey Wilson took to the stage on The Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon. The country music artists performed their single "Wait in the Truck" during Wednesday's episode of the NBC late-night show. Advertisement

Hardy and Wilson released a single and music video for the song in August.

"Wait in the Truck" appears on Hardy's second studio album, The Mockingbird & the Crow, released last week. The singer celebrated the album's release in an Instagram video Saturday.

"It's been such a long time coming. I mean, the record has been done for, gosh, coming up on a year, but we've just had a lot going on," Hardy said. "But it's finally here and I hope you guys are loving it."

"I truly, this is -- I'm the most proud of this than I am any work of music that I've done since I've been in Nashville. I truly, truly love it," he added. "And I think every song is a song that I think is the best song that I've wrote in the past couple of years. Every single one of them."

Advertisement

The Mockingbird & the Crow features 16 other songs, including "Red" featuring Morgan Wallen and "Radio Song" featuring Jeremy McKinnon.

Wilson released her second studio album, Bell Bottom Country, in October. The album features the single "Heart Like a Truck" and 15 other songs.