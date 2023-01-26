Trending
Advertisement
Entertainment News
Jan. 26, 2023 / 9:31 AM

Mike 'The Situation' Sorrentino celebrates baby girl's birth

By Annie Martin
1/5
Mike "The Situation" Sorrentino welcomed his second child, daughter Mia Bella, with his wife, Lauren Sorrentino. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI
Mike "The Situation" Sorrentino welcomed his second child, daughter Mia Bella, with his wife, Lauren Sorrentino. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Jan. 26 (UPI) -- Mike "The Situation" Sorrentino is a dad of two.

The Jersey Shore star, 40, welcomed his second child, daughter Mia Bella Elizabeth, with his wife, Lauren Sorrentino, on Tuesday.

Advertisement

Sorrentino shared the news in an Instagram post Wednesday.

"We got an amazing Situation!! We are beyond over joyed to welcomed our little girl into this world to join our growing family of 4," he wrote. "Mia Bella Elizabeth Sorrentino Born 8:22am 1/24/2023 5 pounds 15 ounces 18 inches."

Sorrentino's Jersey Shore co-stars Jennifer "JWoww" Farley, Nicole "Snooki" Polizzi, Paul "Pauly D" DelVecchio and Deena Cortese were among those to congratulate the couple in the comments.

"Twins! So excited to meet her!" Polizzi wrote.

"Sooo beyond precious," DelVecchio added.

"Congratulations," Cortese said. "Beautiful family."

Sorrentino's rep also confirmed the birth to People.

Sorrentino and Lauren Sorrentino married in November 2018 and welcomed their first child, son Romeo Reign, in May 2021. The couple announced in July that they were expecting their second child.

"We have an amazing announcement!! We're a growing family! Baby on the way January 2023," Sorrentino said on Instagram at the time. "God is Good."

Advertisement

Sorrentino came to fame on the MTV reality series Jersey Shore and later starred on Jersey Shore: Family Vacation.

Read More

'Amazing Race couple Lumumba, Glenda Roberts expecting first child 'Daisy Jones & the Six' teaser: Riley Keough takes the stage in Amazon series 'RuPaul's Drag Race Belgium' introduces Season 1 cast What to watch next: Sign up for UPI's Streaming newsletter

Latest Headlines

Eddie Murphy talks 'You People,' Rick James, Arsenio Hall on 'Kimmel'
TV // 16 minutes ago
Eddie Murphy talks 'You People,' Rick James, Arsenio Hall on 'Kimmel'
Jan. 26 (UPI) -- Eddie Murphy talks about Rick James, Michael Jackson and Arsenio Hall on "Jimmy Kimmel Live," while promoting his new Netflix movie "You People" with Jonah Hill.
Shemar Moore introduces newborn daughter Frankie: 'Love of my life'
Entertainment News // 25 minutes ago
Shemar Moore introduces newborn daughter Frankie: 'Love of my life'
Jan. 26 (UPI) -- "Criminal Minds" alum Shemar Moore shared a first photo of Frankie, his daughter with Jesiree Dizon.
'Puppy Bowl XIX' to air on Animal Planet, TBS, Discovery, Discovery+, HBO Max
TV // 1 hour ago
'Puppy Bowl XIX' to air on Animal Planet, TBS, Discovery, Discovery+, HBO Max
Jan. 26 (UPI) -- "Puppy Bowl XIX" will air on Animal Planet, Discovery, Discovery+, TBS, and HBO Max, on Sunday, Feb. 12 starting at 1 p.m.
Sundance movie review: 'Accidental Getaway Driver' crafts purposeful suspense
Movies // 3 hours ago
Sundance movie review: 'Accidental Getaway Driver' crafts purposeful suspense
Jan. 26 (UPI) -- Based on a true story, "The Accidental Getaway Driver" depicts a harrowing ordeal for a cab driver hijacked by three escaped prisoners.
'Maybe I Do' star William H. Macy: It's never too late in life for romance
Movies // 6 hours ago
'Maybe I Do' star William H. Macy: It's never too late in life for romance
NEW YORK, Jan. 26 (UPI) -- William H. Macy says he hopes viewers walk away from his new comedy, "Maybe I Do," believing people are worthy and capable of romantic love, no matter how old they are.
Famous birthdays for Jan. 26: David Strathairn, Sasha Banks
Entertainment News // 7 hours ago
Famous birthdays for Jan. 26: David Strathairn, Sasha Banks
Jan. 26 (UPI) -- Actor David Strathairn turns 74 and wrestler Sasha Banks turns 31, among the famous birthdays for Jan. 26.
'Sesame Street' co-creator Lloyd Morrisett dead at 93
TV // 18 hours ago
'Sesame Street' co-creator Lloyd Morrisett dead at 93
Jan. 25 (UPI) -- "Sesame Street" co-creator Lloyd Morrisett has died at age 93, Sesame Workshop announced Wednesday.
Sundance movie review: 'Eileen' meanders, then spirals
Movies // 18 hours ago
Sundance movie review: 'Eileen' meanders, then spirals
Jan. 25 (UPI) -- "Eileen" spends an awfully long time on a relationship that never fully develops, only to take an unmotivated turn in the final act.
Sundance movie review: 'Landscape with Invisible Hand' depicts insidious invasion
Movies // 19 hours ago
Sundance movie review: 'Landscape with Invisible Hand' depicts insidious invasion
Jan. 25 (UPI) -- "Landscape with Invisible Hand" balances sci-fi world building and poignant social metaphor with a compelling story about teens coping with an alien invasion.
Super Junior's Yesung releases solo album, 'Small Things' music video
Music // 21 hours ago
Super Junior's Yesung releases solo album, 'Small Things' music video
Jan. 25 (UPI) -- K-pop star Yesung released the solo album "Sensory Flows" and a music video for the song "Small Things."
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Paris Hilton announces birth of first child, a boy
Paris Hilton announces birth of first child, a boy
Antonia Gentry says she almost didn't audition for 'Ginny & Georgia'
Antonia Gentry says she almost didn't audition for 'Ginny & Georgia'
'Maybe I Do' star William H. Macy: It's never too late in life for romance
'Maybe I Do' star William H. Macy: It's never too late in life for romance
'Sesame Street' co-creator Lloyd Morrisett dead at 93
'Sesame Street' co-creator Lloyd Morrisett dead at 93
Shemar Moore celebrates birth of first child with Jesiree Dizon
Shemar Moore celebrates birth of first child with Jesiree Dizon
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement