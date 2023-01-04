Trending
Entertainment News
Jan. 4, 2023 / 11:14 AM

Zach Braff wishes Florence Pugh a happy birthday after split

By Annie Martin
Florence Pugh celebrated her 27th birthday Tuesday. File Photo by Rune Hellestad/UPI | License Photo

Jan. 4 (UPI) -- Zach Braff is celebrating his ex-girlfriend, Florence Pugh, on her 27th birthday.

The 47-year-old actor marked the occasion Tuesday by dedicating a post to Pugh on Instagram Stories following their split.

Braff shared a black and white photo of Pugh from a hike in the Hollywood hills.

"Happy Birthday, legend. @florencepugh," he captioned the post.

Pugh re-posted the tribute on her Instagram Stories, adding a white heart emoji.

Zach Braff posted a tribute to Florence Pugh on her 27th birthday following their split. Post via florencepugh/Instagram Stories

Pugh and Braff were first linked in April 2019 and made their relationship Instagram official on Braff's birthday in April 2020. The pair's 20-year age gap caused controversy during their relationship.

Pugh confirmed her split from Braff in the September issue of Harper's Bazaar.

"We've been trying to do this separation without the world knowing, because it's been a relationship that everybody has an opinion on," the actress said.

"We just felt like something like this would really do us the benefit of not having millions of people telling us how happy they are that we're not together," she added. "So we've done that. I automatically get a lumpy throat when I talk about it."

Pugh is known for the films Midsommar, Little Women and Don't Worry Darling, while Braff played J.D. on the series Scrubs.

Florence Pugh, James McAvoy attend Fashion Awards in London

Florence Pugh attends the Fashion Awards at Royal Albert Hall in London on December 5, 2022. Photo by Rune Hellestad/ UPI | License Photo

