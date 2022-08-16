Florence Pugh confirms split from Zach Braff

1/6

Florence Pugh confirmed she and Zach Braff quietly broke up after three years of dating. File Photo by Rune Hellestad/UPI | License Photo

Aug. 16 (UPI) -- Celebrity couple Florence Pugh and Zach Braff have called it quits on their relationship. Pugh, 26, confirmed her split from Braff, 47, in the September issue of Harper's Bazaar magazine. Advertisement

In the cover story, Pugh said she and Braff quietly broke up earlier this year.

"We've been trying to do this separation without the world knowing, because it's been a relationship that everybody has an opinion on," Pugh said.

"We just felt like something like this would really do us the benefit of not having millions of people telling us how happy they are that we're not together," she added. "So we've done that. I automatically get a lumpy throat when I talk about it."

Pugh also addressed dating rumors surrounding her Don't Worry Darling co-stars Olivia Wilde and Harry Styles and the focus on the film's sex scenes.

"When it's reduced to your sex scenes, or to watch the most famous man in the world go down on someone, it's not why we do it. It's not why I'm in this industry," Pugh said.

"Obviously, the nature of hiring the most famous pop star in the world, you're going to have conversations like that," she added. "That's just not what I'm going to be discussing because [this movie is] bigger and better than that. And the people who made it are bigger and better than that."

Don't Worry Darling is a psychological thriller written by Katie Silberman and directed by Wilde. The film opens in theaters Sept. 23.