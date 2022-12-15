Trending
Entertainment News
Dec. 15, 2022 / 10:21 AM

Prince Harry says William screamed at him over exit from royal family

By Annie Martin
1/5
Prince Harry (L), pictured with Meghan Markle, recalled his tense meeting with Queen Elizabeth II, Prince Charles and Prince William in the Netflix docuseries "Harry & Meghan." File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI
Prince Harry (L), pictured with Meghan Markle, recalled his tense meeting with Queen Elizabeth II, Prince Charles and Prince William in the Netflix docuseries "Harry & Meghan." File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Dec. 15 (UPI) -- Prince Harry says his brother, Prince William, screamed and shouted at him over his exit from the royal family.

In new episodes of the Netflix docuseries Harry & Meghan released Thursday, Harry, 38, recalled his tense meeting with his late grandmother Queen Elizabeth II, father Prince Charles (now King Charles III) and William in 2020.

Harry and his wife, Meghan Markle, announced in early January 2020 that they would step back from their roles as senior members of the British royal family. Queen Elizabeth held a family summit at her home in Sandringham, Norfolk in mid-January 2020 to discuss the couple's decision.

In Harry & Meghan, Harry and Markle said Markle was not invited to the gathering, leaving Harry to meet with his family alone.

"I went in with the same proposal that we'd already made publicly. But once I got there, I was given five options. One being 'all in, no change,' five being 'all out,'" Harry said.

"I chose option three in the meeting. Half in, half out; have our own jobs but also work in support of the queen," he shared.

Harry said his decision was met with resistance from his family.

"It became very clear very quickly that that goal was not up for discussion or debate," he recalled. "It was terrifying to have my brother scream and shout at me, and my father say things that simply weren't true and my grandmother quietly sit there and sort of take it all in."

According to Harry, the meeting ended "without any solidified action plan."

"The saddest part of it was this wedge created between myself and my brother, so that he's now on the institution's side," he said. "Part of that I get, I understand, right, that's his inheritance. So to some extent, it's already ingrained in him that part of his responsibility is the survivability and continuation of this institution."

Harry & Meghan is directed by Liz Garbus. The series explores Harry and Markle's early courtship and "the challenges that led them to feeling forced to step back" from the royal family, including negative experiences with the press.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's royal wedding: a look back

Prince Harry (L), duke of Sussex, and his wife Meghan Markle, duchess of Sussex, leave St. George's Chapel by carriage after their royal wedding ceremony. Photo by Lionel Hahn/UPI | License Photo

