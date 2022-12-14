'Harry & Meghan' teaser explores 'negative' press about Meghan Markle

1/5

"Harry & Meghan," a docuseries featuring Prince Harry (L) and Meghan Markle, will return with new episodes on Netflix. File Photo by | License Photo

Dec. 14 (UPI) -- Netflix is giving a glimpse of Harry & Meghan Volume II. The streaming service shared a teaser for new episodes of the docuseries featuring Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.

The clip explores "negative" press about Markle, who married Harry in May 2018.

"There was a real kind of war against Meghan, and I've certainly seen evidence that there was negative briefing from the palace against Harry and Meghan to suit other people's agendas," Schillings Law Firm partner Jenny Afia says.

"Meg became this scapegoat for the palace, and so they would feed stories on her -- whether they were true or not -- to avoid other, less favorable stories being printed," family friend Lucy Fraser adds.

Markle herself then weighs in on the negative press.

"You would just see it play out. Like, a story about someone in the family would pop up for a minute -- 'Gotta make that go away,'" she says. "But there's real estate on a website homepage, there's real estate there on a newspaper front cover, and something has to be filled in there about someone royal."

Netflix previously released a trailer that shows Harry and Markle leave the United Kingdom after announcing in January 2020 that they were stepping back as senior members of the British royal family.

Harry & Meghan is directed by Liz Garbus. The series explores Harry and Markle's early courtship and "the challenges that led them to feeling forced to step back" from the royal family.

Volume I premiered Dec. 8 on Netflix. Volume II premieres Thursday.