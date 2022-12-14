Lizzo goes day drinking with Seth Meyers on 'Late Night'

1/5

Lizzo and "Late Night" host Seth Meyers played games and drank Lizzo-themed cocktails during an outing in Manhattan. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Dec. 14 (UPI) -- Lizzo joined Seth Meyers for some day drinking on Late Night with Seth Meyers. The 34-year-old singer and Meyers, 48, played games and drank Lizzo-themed cocktails during an outing at Valerie in Manhattan. Advertisement

Lizzo and Meyers started with a game where Lizzo was asked to identify some of her previous red carpet looks, including the pink dress and coat she wore to the 2019 Met Gala. Meyers took a shot each time Lizzo correctly placed a look.

"First ever Met Gala, baby. Marc Jacobs. I wore that coat to the airport," Lizzo said.

Meyers then created a cocktail inspired by Lizzo's song "Grrrls." The television personality and comedian mixed together a margarita, sherry and a bloody mary to create a drink that Lizzo said tasted "like Heinz ketchup."

Lizzo and Meyers ended their day by pretending to break up with each other based on reasons they drew out of an envelope.

"I'm going to look you deep in your eyes, and you have a really piercing eye, so I'm kind of -- you've got like, elvish, like Christmassy eyes, so I'm in the spirit. You have a little freckle, it's beautiful. You're cheating on me!" Lizzo told Meyers.

Advertisement

Lizzo is the latest celebrity to take part in Meyers' day drinking segment. Joe Jonas, Kelly Clarkson and Rihanna are among the other stars to join Meyers on the show.

Lizzo released her fourth studio album, Special, in July.

The singer will fill in for the Yeah Yeah Yeahs as the musical guest on this week's episode of Saturday Night Live.