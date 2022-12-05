Trending
Dec. 5, 2022 / 8:49 PM / Updated at 9:03 PM

'Cheers,' 'Look Who's Talking' actress Kirstie Alley dead at 71

By Karen Butler
Kirstie Alley has died at the age of 71. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | <a href="/News_Photos/lp/65c830b4d502a645cb204af5eaddf420/" target="_blank">License Photo</a>
Kirstie Alley has died at the age of 71. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Dec. 5 (UPI) -- Cheers and Look Who's Talking star Kirstie Alley has died after a short battle with cancer, her daughters True and Lillie Parker announced on Instagram Monday. She was 71.

"We are sad to inform you that our incredible, fierce and loving mother has passed away after a battle with cancer, only recently discovered," Alley's children wrote.

"She was surrounded by her closest family and fought with great strength, leaving us with a certainty of her never-ending joy of living and whatever adventures lie ahead. As iconic as she was on screen, she was an even more amazing mother and grandmother," the message continued.

"We are grateful to the incredible team of doctors and nurses at the Moffitt Cancer Center for their care. Our mother's zest and passion for life, her children, grandchildren and her many animals, not to mention her eternal joy of creating, were unparalleled and leave us inspired to live life to the fullest just as she did. We thank you for your love and prayers and ask that you respect our privacy at this difficult time."

Alley was a two-time Emmy winner who appeared in Kirstie Alley's Big Life, Veronica's Closet, Star Trek II: The Wrath of Khan, It Takes Two, For Richer or Poorer, Madhouse, Blind Date, North and South, and Summer School. She was also the author of the book, How to Lose Your Ass and Regain Your Life.

Her Look Who's Talking co-star John Travolta was one of the first celebrities to publicly mourn Alley's death.

"Kirstie was one of the most special relationships I've ever had. I love you Kirstie. I know we will see each other again," Travolta wrote on Instagram.

Both Travolta's wife, Kelly Preston, and his good friend and Grease co-star, Olivia Newton-John, also have died of cancer in recent years.

