Jan. 1, 2023 / 9:38 AM

Singer Anita Pointer of The Pointer Sisters dead at 74

By Karen Butler
Andy Madadian (C) holds a replica plaque as singers La Toya Jackson (L) and Anita Pointer (R) join him during an unveiling ceremony honoring Madadian with the 2,684th star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in 2020. Pointer died Saturday at the age of 74. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | <a href="/News_Photos/lp/1f516a10427c19ed0e9e0cb7ea27f45c/" target="_blank">License Photo</a>
Andy Madadian (C) holds a replica plaque as singers La Toya Jackson (L) and Anita Pointer (R) join him during an unveiling ceremony honoring Madadian with the 2,684th star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in 2020. Pointer died Saturday at the age of 74. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Jan. 1 (UPI) -- Anita Pointer, who along with her sisters June and Ruth sang as the Grammy-winning R&B music group The Pointer Sisters, has died at the age of 74.

"She fought a very heroic battle with cancer," Pointer's publicist Roger Neal told The Hollywood Reporter on Saturday. "She was surrounded by family at the time of her death."

The surviving members of her family also released a statement.

"While we are deeply saddened by the loss of Anita, we are comforted in knowing she is now with her daughter, Jada and her sisters June & Bonnie and at peace," her loved ones said. "Heaven is a more loving beautiful place with Anita there."

The Pointer Sisters were known for their hits "Fairytale," "Neutron Dance," "Jump," "Automatic," "I'm So Excited," "Slow Hand," "Fire," "He's So Fine" and "Dare Me."

