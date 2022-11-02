'DWTS' pro Lindsay Arnold says baby No. 2 is a girl

1/2

Lindsay Arnold announced the sex of her unborn second child. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Nov. 2 (UPI) -- Dancing with the Stars pro Lindsay Arnold has a baby girl on the way. The 28-year-old television personality and professional dancer announced the sex of her unborn second child Tuesday. Advertisement

Arnold shared a video on Instagram from her gender reveal party. The footage shows Arnold and her husband, Samuel Cusick, taking off blindfolds as their 2-year-old daughter, Sage Jill, walks to them while wearing a pink dress.

"IT'S A........... GIRL!!!! we are beyond excited to bring another sweet girl into our family and so so happy to bring another sweet girl into our family and so so happy that Sage will have a sister," Arnold captioned the post.

Arnold announced in October that she is expecting her second child with Cusick after fertility struggles.

Advertisement

"Baby #2 coming May 2023," she said at the time. "We are beyond grateful and feel so blessed to be adding a new addition to our family and Sage cannot wait to be a big sister."

Arnold previously experienced a false positive pregnancy test in August.

She announced later that month that she would not return for DWTS Season 31.

Arnold appeared as a pro in 10 seasons of DWTS. She was last partnered with The Bachelor star Matt James in Season 30.