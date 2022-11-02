Trending
Advertisement
Entertainment News
Nov. 2, 2022 / 11:15 AM

'DWTS' pro Lindsay Arnold says baby No. 2 is a girl

By Annie Martin
1/2
Lindsay Arnold announced the sex of her unborn second child. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | <a href="/News_Photos/lp/47f54aaec45418bd789f755bd4c63058/" target="_blank">License Photo</a>
Lindsay Arnold announced the sex of her unborn second child. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Nov. 2 (UPI) -- Dancing with the Stars pro Lindsay Arnold has a baby girl on the way.

The 28-year-old television personality and professional dancer announced the sex of her unborn second child Tuesday.

Advertisement

Arnold shared a video on Instagram from her gender reveal party. The footage shows Arnold and her husband, Samuel Cusick, taking off blindfolds as their 2-year-old daughter, Sage Jill, walks to them while wearing a pink dress.

"IT'S A........... GIRL!!!! we are beyond excited to bring another sweet girl into our family and so so happy to bring another sweet girl into our family and so so happy that Sage will have a sister," Arnold captioned the post.

Arnold announced in October that she is expecting her second child with Cusick after fertility struggles.

Advertisement

"Baby #2 coming May 2023," she said at the time. "We are beyond grateful and feel so blessed to be adding a new addition to our family and Sage cannot wait to be a big sister."

Arnold previously experienced a false positive pregnancy test in August.

She announced later that month that she would not return for DWTS Season 31.

Arnold appeared as a pro in 10 seasons of DWTS. She was last partnered with The Bachelor star Matt James in Season 30.

Read More

'Dancing with the Stars' pro Lindsay Arnold expecting second child Harry Styles wears uniform-style look at 'My Policeman' premiere 'Avatar: The Way of Water' stars fight for family in new teaser trailer What to watch next: Sign up for UPI's Streaming newsletter

Latest Headlines

'Spirited' trailer: Ryan Reynolds meets Will Ferrell's Ghost of Christmas Present
Movies // 21 minutes ago
'Spirited' trailer: Ryan Reynolds meets Will Ferrell's Ghost of Christmas Present
Nov. 2 (UPI) -- "Spirited," a reimagining of "A Christmas Carol" starring Ryan Reynolds and Will Ferrell, is coming to Apple TV+.
Harry Styles wears uniform-style look at 'My Policeman' premiere
Movies // 50 minutes ago
Harry Styles wears uniform-style look at 'My Policeman' premiere
Nov. 2 (UPI) -- Harry Styles attended the Los Angeles premiere of his film "My Policeman" with co-star David Dawson.
'Avatar: The Way of Water' stars fight for family in new teaser trailer
Movies // 1 hour ago
'Avatar: The Way of Water' stars fight for family in new teaser trailer
Nov. 2 (UPI) -- "Avatar: The Way of Water," an "Avatar" sequel starring Sam Worthington and Zoe Saldaña, will open in theaters in December.
George Lopez's new sitcom mines real-life family dysfunction for laughs
TV // 3 hours ago
George Lopez's new sitcom mines real-life family dysfunction for laughs
NEW YORK, Nov. 2 (UPI) -- Mayan Lopez says her new sitcom, "Lopez vs. Lopez," was inspired by her real-life estrangement and reunion with her dad, comedian George Lopez.
Famous birthdays for Nov. 2: Stefanie Powers, Nelly
Entertainment News // 8 hours ago
Famous birthdays for Nov. 2: Stefanie Powers, Nelly
Nov. 2 (UPI) -- Actor Stefanie Powers turns 80 and rapper Nelly turns 48, among the famous birthdays for Nov. 2.
Randall Park, Melissa Fumero: Netflix's 'Blockbuster' an ode to human connection
TV // 8 hours ago
Randall Park, Melissa Fumero: Netflix's 'Blockbuster' an ode to human connection
NEW YORK, Nov. 2 (UPI) -- Randall Park and Melissa Fumero say their new workplace comedy, "Blockbuster," might be a wakeup call to people who isolate themselves or spend too much time staring at screens.
'Julie & Julia' food writer Julie Powell dies at 49
Entertainment News // 11 hours ago
'Julie & Julia' food writer Julie Powell dies at 49
Nov. 2 (UPI) -- Julie Powell, the bestselling food writer who chronicled her efforts to cook every recipe in Julia Child's "Mastering the Art of French Cooking" and inspired the hit movie "Julie & Julia," has died at the age of 49.
Amazon Prime members will get access to 100 million ad-free songs
Entertainment News // 17 hours ago
Amazon Prime members will get access to 100 million ad-free songs
Nov. 1 (UPI) -- Amazon has announced that it will increase its ad-free song library from 2 million songs to 100 million. The announcement follows a price increase for Prime membership.
'Christmas Story Christmas' pays homage to original
Movies // 19 hours ago
'Christmas Story Christmas' pays homage to original
Nov. 1 (UPI) -- HBO Max released the full trailer for "A Christmas Story Christmas" on Tuesday. The sequel to 1983's "A Christmas Story" premieres Nov. 17.
Reports: Lupita Nyong'o to star in 'A Quiet Place: Day One'
Movies // 21 hours ago
Reports: Lupita Nyong'o to star in 'A Quiet Place: Day One'
Nov. 1 (UPI) -- "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever" actress Lupita Nyong'o is in final talks for the "Quiet Place" spinoff "A Quiet Place: Day One."
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Google revives 'Great Ghoul Duel' for Halloween Doodle
Google revives 'Great Ghoul Duel' for Halloween Doodle
'Julie & Julia' food writer Julie Powell dies at 49
'Julie & Julia' food writer Julie Powell dies at 49
Amazon Prime members will get access to 100 million ad-free songs
Amazon Prime members will get access to 100 million ad-free songs
Lee Jihan, K-pop singer and actor, dies at 24 in Seoul crowd surge
Lee Jihan, K-pop singer and actor, dies at 24 in Seoul crowd surge
'Christmas Story Christmas' pays homage to original
'Christmas Story Christmas' pays homage to original
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement