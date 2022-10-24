Trending
Oct. 24, 2022 / 11:40 AM

'Dancing with the Stars' pro Lindsay Arnold expecting second child

By Annie Martin
1/3
Lindsay Arnold is expecting her second child after fertility struggles. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | <a href="/News_Photos/lp/47f54aaec45418bd789f755bd4c63058/" target="_blank">License Photo</a>
Lindsay Arnold is expecting her second child after fertility struggles. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Oct. 24 (UPI) -- Dancing with the Stars pro Lindsay Arnold is going to be a mom of two.

The 28-year-old television personality and professional dancer is expecting her second child with her husband, Samuel Cusick, after fertility struggles.

Arnold shared the news Monday on Instagram alongside a photo of herself with Cusick and their daughter, Sage Jill, who turns two in November.

"Baby #2 coming May 2023," she captioned the post. "We are beyond grateful and feel so blessed to be adding a new addition to our family and Sage cannot wait to be a big sister."

Fellow DWTS pros Sharna Burgess and Gleb Savchenko were among those to congratulate Arnold in the comments.

"I'm a puddle," Burgess wrote. "Can't wait to see Sage as a big sister."

Arnold previously experienced a false positive pregnancy test in August.

The professional dancer announced later that month that she would not return for DWTS Season 31.

Arnold appeared as a pro in 10 seasons of DWTS. She was last partnered with The Bachelor star Matt James in Season 30.

