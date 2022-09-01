'DWTS': Lindsay Arnold, Sharna Burgess won't return as pros in Season 31

1/5

Lindsay Arnold is stepping away from "Dancing with the Stars" ahead of Season 31. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Sept. 1 (UPI) -- Lindsay Arnold and Sharna Burgess won't return as pros in Dancing with the Stars Season 31. Arnold, 28, and Burgess, 37, both announced Wednesday that they are stepping away from the dance competition series ahead of the show's move from ABC to Disney+ for Season 31. Advertisement

Arnold shared a photo of herself with her husband, Samuel Cusick, and their 21-month-old daughter, Sage Jill, on Instagram and said she is leaving DWTS to focus on her family.

"This has been one of the hardest decisions to make but ultimately I have chosen what I feel is best for myself and my family," Arnold wrote. "DWTS has been a part of my life for over 10 years now and when I say I love the show with all of my heart I mean it!! This show has changed my life forever and will always mean the world to me."

"You all know that family is the most important thing to me and doing what is best for my daughter is always going to be at the top of my list!" she added.

Arnold said moving herself and Sage out to Los Angeles to film DWTS while leaving Cusick behind at their home in Utah did not work out logistically for the season. In addition, Arnold and Cusick are trying for a second child.

Burgess also said in a video on Instagram Stories that she will step away from DWTS to focus on her family. The professional dancer welcomed her first child, son Zane, with her partner, actor Brian Austin Green, in June.

"I was not ready to spend, at minimum, 10 hours a day away from Zane," Burgess explained.

"I'm a full-time breastfeeding mama. And not only that, I am so in love with being a mom. As much as it was hard to say no to Dancing ... I have this family and this newborn at home that I may never get these moments back [with]."

Burgess said she will appear in Season 31 in "some capacity."

Tyra Banks and actor and Season 19 winner Alfonso Ribeiro will host Dancing with the Stars Season 31, which premieres Sept. 19. The season will air on Disney+ after 30 seasons on ABC.