July 26, 2022 / 3:00 AM

Famous birthdays for July 26: Sandra Bullock, Kate Beckinsale

By UPI Staff
Sandra Bullock attends the premiere of "The Unforgivable" at the DGA Theater in Los Angeles on November 30. The actor turns 58 on July 26. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

July 26 (UPI) -- Those born on this date are under the sign of Leo.

They include:

-- Irish playwright George Bernard Shaw in 1856

-- Swiss psychologist Carl Jung, founder of analytic psychology, in 1875

-- British novelist Aldous Huxley in 1894

-- Actor Vivian Vance in 1909

-- Movie producer Blake Edwards in 1922

-- Baseball Hall of Fame member Hoyt Wilhelm in 1922

-- Children's author Jan Berenstain in 1923

-- Filmmaker Stanley Kubrick in 1928

-- Jackson family patriarch Joe Jackson in 1928

-- Singer Mick Jagger in 1943 (age 79)

File Photo by Dave Allocca/UPI

-- Actor Helen Mirren in 1945 (age 77)

-- Drummer Roger Taylor in 1949 (73)

-- Olympic gold medal skater Dorothy Hamill in 1956 (age 66)

-- Actor Kevin Spacey in 1959 (age 63)

-- Actor Sandra Bullock in 1964 (age 58)

-- Actor Jeremy Piven in 1965 (age 57)

-- Actor Jason Statham in 1967 (age 55)

-- TV host Chris Harrison in 1971 (age 51)

-- Actor Kate Beckinsale in 1973 (age 49)

File Photo by Chris Chew/UPI

-- New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern in 1980 (age 42)

-- Actor Monica Raymund in 1986 (age 36)

-- Actor Francia Raisa in 1988 (age 34)

-- Actor Bianca Santos in 1990 (age 32)

-- Singer/actor Taylor Momsen in 1993 (age 29)

-- Actor Thomasin McKenzie in 2000 (age 22)

File Photo by Mike Goulding/UPI

Dame Helen Mirren (L) and husband, Taylor Hackford, arrive at the Directors Guild of America Honors in New York City on December 10, 2000. The couple has been married since 1997. Photo by Laura Cavanaugh/UPI | License Photo

