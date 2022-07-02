Famous birthdays for July 2: Larry David, Saweetie

July 2 (UPI) -- Those born on this date are under the sign of Cancer.
They include:
|Advertisement
July 2 (UPI) -- Those born on this date are under the sign of Cancer. They include:
July 2 (UPI) -- Those born on this date are under the sign of Cancer.
They include:
-- German novelist Hermann Hesse in 1877
-- King Olav V of Norway in 1903
-- Former U.S. Supreme Court Justice Thurgood Marshall in 1908
-- Singer/actor Ken Curtis in 1916
-- French fashion designer Pierre Cardin in 1922
-- Civil rights activist Medgar Evers in 1925
-- Imelda Marcos, wife of former Philippine President Fernando Marcos, in 1929 (age 93)
-- Dave Thomas, Wendy's fast-food restaurant chain founder, in 1932
-- Actor Polly Holliday in 1937 (age 85)
-- Former race car driver Richard Petty in 1937 (age 85)
-- Actor/director Ron Silver in 1946
-- Writer/actor Larry David in 1947 (age 75)
-- Actor/model Jerry Hall in 1956 (age 66)
-- Actor Jimmy McNichol in 1961 (age 61)
-- Former baseball star Jose Canseco in 1964 (age 58)
-- Singer Jenni Rivera in 1969
-- Actor Elizabeth Reaser in 1975 (age 47)
-- Former figure skater Johnny Weir in 1984 (age 38)
-- Actor Ashley Tisdale in 1985 (age 37)
-- Actor Lindsay Lohan in 1986 (age 36)
-- Alex Morgan, U.S. women's national soccer team, in 1989 (33)
-- Actor Margot Robbie in 1990 (age 32)
-- Rapper Saweetie, born Diamonté Quiava Valentin Harper, in 1993 (age 29)