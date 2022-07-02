Trending
July 2, 2022 / 3:00 AM

Famous birthdays for July 2: Larry David, Saweetie

By UPI Staff
1/4
Famous birthdays for July 2: Larry David, Saweetie
Larry David speaks onstage during the 70th annual Primetime Emmy Awards at the Microsoft Theater in downtown Los Angeles on September 17, 2018. The actor/writer turns 75 on July 2. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

July 2 (UPI) -- Those born on this date are under the sign of Cancer.

They include:

-- German novelist Hermann Hesse in 1877

-- King Olav V of Norway in 1903

-- Former U.S. Supreme Court Justice Thurgood Marshall in 1908

-- Singer/actor Ken Curtis in 1916

-- French fashion designer Pierre Cardin in 1922

-- Civil rights activist Medgar Evers in 1925

-- Imelda Marcos, wife of former Philippine President Fernando Marcos, in 1929 (age 93)

UPI File Photo

-- Dave Thomas, Wendy's fast-food restaurant chain founder, in 1932

-- Actor Polly Holliday in 1937 (age 85)

-- Former race car driver Richard Petty in 1937 (age 85)

-- Actor/director Ron Silver in 1946

-- Writer/actor Larry David in 1947 (age 75)

-- Actor/model Jerry Hall in 1956 (age 66)

-- Actor Jimmy McNichol in 1961 (age 61)

-- Former baseball star Jose Canseco in 1964 (age 58)

-- Singer Jenni Rivera in 1969

-- Actor Elizabeth Reaser in 1975 (age 47)

-- Former figure skater Johnny Weir in 1984 (age 38)

-- Actor Ashley Tisdale in 1985 (age 37)

File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI

-- Actor Lindsay Lohan in 1986 (age 36)

-- Alex Morgan, U.S. women's national soccer team, in 1989 (33)

-- Actor Margot Robbie in 1990 (age 32)

-- Rapper Saweetie, born Diamonté Quiava Valentin Harper, in 1993 (age 29)

Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI

